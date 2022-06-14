Logotip de NacióDigital
Unes brutals inundacions als Estats Units s'emporten una casa

El riu Yellowstone ha patit una crescuda històrica i també ha provocat destrosses de carreteres i ponts

per L.G., Barcelona, Catalunya | 14 de juny de 2022 a les 19:20 |
Unes brutals inundacions als Estats Units estan provocant destrosses gravíssimes al parc de Yellowstone, a l'estat de Montana. La crescuda del riu que travessa la zona ha patit una crescuda qualificada ja des del país com a històrica i que ha impactat tothom amb la imatge de l'aigua emportant-se una casa.
 

A banda d'aquest accident puntual, els grans cabals d'aigua han afectat diverses localitats, destrossant per complet diferents carreteres i ponts. Tots els accessos al parc de Yellowstone es mantenen tancats davant aquesta situació de perill extrem.
 
