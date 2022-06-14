The house got swept away. 😢 #gradinermontana #montana #yellowstone #flooding pic.twitter.com/kW8Ie8K1CM— Angie (@Angie1727) June 14, 2022
Current conditions of Yellowstone’s North Entrance Road through the Gardner Canyon between Gardiner, Montana, and Mammoth Hot Springs.
We will continue to communicate about this hazardous situation as more information is available. More info: https://t.co/mymnqGvcVB pic.twitter.com/S5ysi4wf8a — Yellowstone National Park (@YellowstoneNPS) June 13, 2022
