Un turista anglès al·lucina amb Badalona: «El germà dolent de Barcelona»

Wait, HOW am I only just finding out now that Barcelona has an evil twin town next door called BADalona?? pic.twitter.com/YIystje5Oo

Help! This tweet’s blown up in Spanish and I have no idea what’s going on.



Do I have enemies in Badalona now? https://t.co/Hh0xkfoeim pic.twitter.com/U3KUCXfImv