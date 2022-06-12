Logotip de NacióDigital
viral

Els trucs per fer que la casa sembli neta en pocs minuts

Una tiktoker explica, en clau d'humor, com arreglar diverses habitacions davant les visites inesperades

per NacióDigital, 12 de juny de 2022 a les 14:05 |
Neat Caroline és una tiktoker que té diversos vídeos amb consells de neteja de diversos espais de la casa. Una neteja, però, que és tan sols superficial, i que només serveixen perquè la cuina, el bany o el menjador facin la impressió de nets, davant la possibilitat que apareguin visites inesperades. 

En un d'aquests vídeos, Caroline explica com fer que el lavabo sembli net en només tres passos i dos minuts: primer, s'ha d'espolsar l'estoreta perquè no es vegi la pols, després buidar la paperera i, per últim, substituir les tovalloles usades per unes de netes. 


En un altre vídeo, la tiktoker explica com netejar les habitacions més importants de la casa en només deu minuts. 

@neat.caroline How to fake a clean bathroom 🧼 #cleaningtips #cleaninghacks #hometips #homehacks #fyp #cleantok #cleaningtiktok #bathroomclean #bathroomcleaning #howtoclean ♬ original sound - Neat Caroline

Alguns dels trucs són esponjar els coixins del sofà, fer els llits, canviar els draps de la cuina o replegar les tovalloles del bany. 
 
@neat.caroline Easy ways to fake a clean home! #cleantok #cleaningtips #cleaninghacks #cleaninghack #shortcut #learnontiktok #lifehacks #cleaningtiktok #cleaningtip #hometips #homehacks #hometip #fyp ♬ original sound - Neat Caroline

