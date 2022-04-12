Almenys 13 ferits en un tiroteig al metro de Nova York

A disturbing video from the scene of a Brooklyn subway where this shooting incident unfolded, from police sources https://t.co/kuZ61EtdPC pic.twitter.com/BAExwXUwza — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) April 12, 2022

#BREAKING: 10 shot onboard subway train in Sunset Park, New York. Suspect at large. pic.twitter.com/TbulSI4K8Z — UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) April 12, 2022

ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/xPIAHbtSA7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

A Brooklyn subway shooting incident in New York, including an explosion report and some explosives found. pic.twitter.com/mH29OEsizK — Pegida Canada (@PegidaCanada) April 12, 2022

Diverses persones han estat ferides a l'andana d'una estació del metro de, a. Els fets han ocorregut durant el matí d'aquest dimarts, aproximadament a les 8.30 del matí -les 14.30 hores a- i almenys 13 persones han estat atacades i conseqüentment ferides, segons expliquen mitjans com The New York Times o les emissores ABC i NBC.Un gran desplegament d'efectius policials i d'emergències envolten la zona de Brooklyn, al barri de-a l'oest del districte-, per intentar torbar el responsable. L'alcalde de Nova York,, ha assegurat a través d'un comunicat que està al cas de les últimes informacions sobre l'incident, i ha demanat als ciutadans que s'allunyin de la zona per permetre als serveis d'emergència treballar en les millors condicions possibles. Així mateix,ha estat informat dels fets i manté contacte amb Adams i la policia "per oferir qualsevol assistència, si es necessita".La policia busca ara un home amb unai unade construcció. Segons expliquen alguns mitjans locals i l'agència Reuters, a l'estació també s'hi haurien trobat artefactes. Les imatges del lloc dels fets també mostren una gran acumulació de fum. La circulació de trens està aturada.

