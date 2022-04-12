Logotip de NacióDigital
successos

Almenys 13 ferits en un tiroteig al metro de Nova York

Segons expliquen alguns mitjans locals, a l'estació també s'hi haurien trobat artefactes explosius

per Lluís Girona, Barcelona, Catalunya | 12 d'abril de 2022 a les 15:43 |
El metro de Nova York, en una imatge d'arxiu | Europa Press
Diverses persones han estat ferides a l'andana d'una estació del metro de Brooklyn, a Nova York. Els fets han ocorregut durant el matí d'aquest dimarts, aproximadament a les 8.30 del matí -les 14.30 hores a Catalunya- i almenys 13 persones han estat atacades i conseqüentment ferides, segons expliquen mitjans com The New York Times o les emissores ABC i NBC.
 

Un gran desplegament d'efectius policials i d'emergències envolten la zona de Brooklyn, al barri de Greenwood Heights -a l'oest del districte-, per intentar torbar el responsable. L'alcalde de Nova York, Eric Adams, ha assegurat a través d'un comunicat que està al cas de les últimes informacions sobre l'incident, i ha demanat als ciutadans que s'allunyin de la zona per permetre als serveis d'emergència treballar en les millors condicions possibles. Així mateix, Joe Biden ha estat informat dels fets i manté contacte amb Adams i la policia "per oferir qualsevol assistència, si es necessita".
 

 
La policia busca ara un home amb una màscara antigàs i una armilla taronja de construcció. Segons expliquen alguns mitjans locals i l'agència Reuters, a l'estació també s'hi haurien trobat artefactes explosius. Les imatges del lloc dels fets també mostren una gran acumulació de fum. La circulació de trens està aturada.

 
