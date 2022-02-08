Logotip de NacióDigital
oscars 2022

Javier Bardem i Penélope Cruz, nominats als Oscars 2022

"The Power of the Dog" (12) i "Dune" (10) lideren la majoria de les categories en una de les edicions més diverses de la història

per Victor Rodrigo, Barcelona, Catalunya | 8 de febrer de 2022 a les 15:00 |
Els principals guardonats dels Oscars 2022 | Europa Press / ND
Javier Bardem i Penélope Cruz són la parella del moment: els dos intèrprets han estat nominats als Oscars 2022 pels seus respectius papers a Being the Ricardos (Aaron Sorkin) i Madres paralelas (Pedro Almodóvar). Tots dos ja han aconseguit anteriorment la reconeguda estatueta de l'Acadèmia de Hollywood, però mai havien estat nominats de manera conjunta i en categories superiors.

En una cerimònia per streaming, la prestigiosa entitat ha anunciat tots els nominats per als Oscars 2022, amb dues clares guanyadores (almenys en el recompte d'opcions a recollir el guardó): The Power of the Dog, amb 12, i Dune, amb 10.


El reconeixement a Pedro Almodóvar ha tornat a notar-se des dels Estats Units. El director manxec rep dues nominacions gràcies a Penélope i a la millor banda sonora, on ha estat reconeguda la feina d'Alberto Iglesias.

En un any carregat d'històries amb diversitat, el film amb més nominacions el dirigeix una dona, l'australiana Jane Campion. El film de producció catalana, El buen patrón (Fernando León de Aranoa) ha quedat fora de les travesses. 



Millor pel·lícula


Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Millor direcció

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Millor actor protagonista

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (Macbeth)

Millor actriu protagonista

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Madres Paralelas)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Millor actor de repartiment

Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Millor actriu secundària

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Millor guió original

Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World

Millor guió adaptat

CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog

Millor pel·lícula de parla no anglesa

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Butan)
Flee (Dinamarca)
É stata la mano di Dio (Itàlia)
Drive My Car (Japó)
The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)

Millor pel·lícula d'animació

Encanto
Flee
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
The Mitchell's against the Machine's

Millor documental

Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Escribiendo con fuego

Millor fotografia

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Macbeth
West Side Story

Millor disseny de producció

Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Macbeth
West Side Story

Millor maquillatge i perruqueria

El Rey de Zamundia
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci

Millor cançó

King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
No Time To Die
Four Good Days

Millors efectes visuals

Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi
Spider-Man

Millor curt documental

Audible
Enséñame el camino a casa
The Queen of Basketball
Tres canciones para Benazir
Cuando éramos acosadores

Millor muntatge

Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick... BOOM!

Millor vestuari

Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story

Millor banda sonora

Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Madres paralelas
The Power of the Dog

Millor so

Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story

Millor curt de ficció

Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On my Mind
Please Hold

Millor curt d'animació

Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Peti Roja
El limpiaparabrisas

 

