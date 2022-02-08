Javier Bardem i Penélope Cruz, nominats als Oscars 2022

BelfastCODADon't Look UpDrive My CarDuneKing RichardLicorice PizzaNightmare AlleyThe Power of the DogWest Side StoryKenneth Branagh (Belfast)Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!)Will Smith (King Richard)Denzel Washington (Macbeth)Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)Penélope Cruz (Madres Paralelas)Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)Kristen Stewart (Spencer)Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)Troy Kotsur (CODA)Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)J.K Simmons (Being the Ricardos)Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)Judi Dench (Belfast)Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)BelfastDon't Look UpKing RichardLicorice PizzaThe Worst Person in the WorldCODADrive My CarDuneThe Lost DaughterThe Power of the DogLunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Butan)Flee (Dinamarca)É stata la mano di Dio (Itàlia)Drive My Car (Japó)The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)EncantoFleeLucaRaya and the Last DragonThe Mitchell's against the Machine'sAscensionAtticaFleeSummer of SoulEscribiendo con fuegoDuneNightmare AlleyThe Power of the DogMacbethWest Side StoryDuneNightmare AlleyThe Power of the DogMacbethWest Side StoryEl Rey de ZamundiaCruellaDuneThe Eyes of Tammy FayeHouse of GucciKing RichardEncantoBelfastNo Time To DieFour Good DaysDuneFree GuyNo Time To DieShang-ChiSpider-ManAudibleEnséñame el camino a casaThe Queen of BasketballTres canciones para BenazirCuando éramos acosadoresDon't Look UpDuneKing RichardThe Power of the Dogtick, tick... BOOM!CruellaCyranoDuneNightmare AlleyWest Side StoryDon't Look UpDuneEncantoMadres paralelasThe Power of the DogBelfastDuneNo Time To DieThe Power of the DogWest Side StoryAla Kachuu - Take and RunThe DressThe Long GoodbyeOn my MindPlease HoldAffairs of the ArtBestiaBoxballetPeti RojaEl limpiaparabrisas