Javier Bardem i Penélope Cruz, nominats als Oscars 2022

Javier Bardem i Penélope Cruz
són la parella del moment: els dos intèrprets han estat nominats als Oscars 2022 pels seus respectius papers a Being the Ricardos
(Aaron Sorkin) i Madres paralelas
(Pedro Almodóvar). Tots dos ja han aconseguit anteriorment la reconeguda estatueta de l'Acadèmia de Hollywood, però mai havien estat nominats de manera conjunta i en categories superiors.
En una cerimònia per streaming, la prestigiosa entitat ha anunciat tots els nominats per als Oscars 2022, amb dues clares guanyadores (almenys en el recompte d'opcions a recollir el guardó): The Power of the Dog,
amb 12, i Dune, amb 10.
El reconeixement a Pedro Almodóvar ha tornat a notar-se des dels Estats Units. El director manxec rep dues nominacions gràcies a Penélope i a la millor banda sonora, on ha estat reconeguda la feina d'Alberto Iglesias.
En un any carregat d'històries amb diversitat, el film amb més nominacions el dirigeix una dona, l'australiana Jane Campion
. El film de producció catalana, El buen patrón
(Fernando León de Aranoa) ha quedat fora de les travesses.
Millor pel·lícula
Belfast
CODA
Don't Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Millor direcció
Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)
Ryûsuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)
Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)
Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)
Millor actor protagonista
Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)
Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)
Andrew Garfield (tick, tick... BOOM!)
Will Smith (King Richard)
Denzel Washington (Macbeth)
Millor actriu protagonista
Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)
Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)
Penélope Cruz (Madres Paralelas)
Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)
Kristen Stewart (Spencer)
Millor actor de repartiment
Ciarán Hinds (Belfast)
Troy Kotsur (CODA)
Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)
J.K Simmons (Being the Ricardos)
Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)
Millor actriu secundària
Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
Judi Dench (Belfast)
Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)
Millor guió original
Belfast
Don't Look Up
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
The Worst Person in the World
Millor guió adaptat
CODA
Drive My Car
Dune
The Lost Daughter
The Power of the Dog
Millor pel·lícula de parla no anglesa
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom (Butan)
Flee (Dinamarca)
É stata la mano di Dio (Itàlia)
Drive My Car (Japó)
The Worst Person in the World (Noruega)
Millor pel·lícula d'animació
Encanto
Flee
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
The Mitchell's against the Machine's
Millor documental
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Escribiendo con fuego
Millor fotografia
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Macbeth
West Side Story
Millor disseny de producció
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
Macbeth
West Side Story
Millor maquillatge i perruqueria
El Rey de Zamundia
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Millor cançó
King Richard
Encanto
Belfast
No Time To Die
Four Good Days
Millors efectes visuals
Dune
Free Guy
No Time To Die
Shang-Chi
Spider-Man
Millor curt documental
Audible
Enséñame el camino a casa
The Queen of Basketball
Tres canciones para Benazir
Cuando éramos acosadores
Millor muntatge
Don't Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
tick, tick... BOOM!
Millor vestuari
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Millor banda sonora
Don't Look Up
Dune
Encanto
Madres paralelas
The Power of the Dog
Millor so
Belfast
Dune
No Time To Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Millor curt de ficció
Ala Kachuu - Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On my Mind
Please Hold
Millor curt d'animació
Affairs of the Art
Bestia
Boxballet
Peti Roja
El limpiaparabrisas
