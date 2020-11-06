Trump assegura sense proves que li han robat les eleccions

"What a sad night for the United States of America to hear their President say that," @jaketapper says on CNN. "To falsely accuse people of trying to steal the election, to try to attack democracy that way with his feast of falsehoods. Lie after lie after lie." pic.twitter.com/okO58zshjR — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 6, 2020

MSNBC immediately cuts off Trump when he moves to undermine the integrity of US election system.



"Here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the President of the United States but correcting the President of the United States..." pic.twitter.com/IwVshBmosK — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 5, 2020

COME AND TAKE IT — NRA (@NRA) November 5, 2020

Donald Trump escalfa la temperatura de les eleccions dels Estats Units. Quan encara s'estan produint els recomptes de vots de diversos estats clau per a la presidència, com Pensilvània i Arizona, l'actual president nord-americà ha realitzat una compareixença de premsa incendiària des de la Casa Blanca."Si es compten els vots legals, guanyo fàcilment. Si es compten els il·legals, però, guanyen els demòcrates. Ens estan robant les eleccions" ha assegurat Trump, sense esmentar cap prova d'aquestes greus acusacions. Diversos mitjans dels EUA, com la MSNBC i l'NPR han deixat d'emetre la compareixença de Trump en disconformitat amb la llista d'acusacions que emetia, sense cap prova.Trump ha lamentat "la gran quantitat de vots per correu que s'estan comptabilitzant" i que bona part d'aquests "vagin a parar cap als demòcrates". L'actual líder del país afirma que "els demòcrates controlen completament aquest mecanisme i per això els afavoreix". Ell mateix afirma que ja ha guanyat "per molta diferència" en estats que encara estan en disputa, com Geòrgia i Pennsilvània. L'escrutini encara no ha conclòs i Biden està retallant diferències tot i que el republicà segueix al capdavant.L'equip de l'actual president ha presentat diverses demandes legals per aturar el recompte de vots en estats on no s'ha tancat l'escrutini al 100%. En el cas de Michigan, on Biden ha recuperat l'estat per als demòcrates -perdut per Hillary Clinton el 2016-, ja s'ha pronunciat un jutge estatal que ha desestimat la demanda "per falta evident de proves" en les acusacions de frau. S'han produït protestes a bona part del país des de dimarts a la matinada, en una situació de tensió política per la incertesa del resultat. L'Associació Nacional del Rifle ha anat més enllà i ha publicat una piulada incendiària: "Veniu a per ell".

