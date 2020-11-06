Trump assegura sense proves que li han robat les eleccions

"What a sad night for the United States of America to hear their President say that," @jaketapper says on CNN. "To falsely accuse people of trying to steal the election, to try to attack democracy that way with his feast of falsehoods. Lie after lie after lie." pic.twitter.com/okO58zshjR— Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 6, 2020
L'equip de l'actual president ha presentat diverses demandes legals per aturar el recompte de vots en estats on no s'ha tancat l'escrutini al 100%. En el cas de Michigan, on Biden ha recuperat l'estat per als demòcrates -perdut per Hillary Clinton el 2016-, ja s'ha pronunciat un jutge estatal que ha desestimat la demanda "per falta evident de proves" en les acusacions de frau. S'han produït protestes a bona part del país des de dimarts a la matinada, en una situació de tensió política per la incertesa del resultat. L'Associació Nacional del Rifle ha anat més enllà i ha publicat una piulada incendiària: "Veniu a per ell".
MSNBC immediately cuts off Trump when he moves to undermine the integrity of US election system.
"Here we are again in the unusual position of not only interrupting the President of the United States but correcting the President of the United States..." pic.twitter.com/IwVshBmosK — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) November 5, 2020
COME AND TAKE IT— NRA (@NRA) November 5, 2020
