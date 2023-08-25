Mor als 36 anys la superestrella de la WWE Bray Wyatt

Just received a call from WWE Hall of Famer Mike Rotunda who informed us of the tragic news that our WWE family member for life Windham Rotunda - also known as Bray Wyatt - unexpectedly passed earlier today. Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their… — Triple H (@TripleH) August 24, 2023

Im heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with @wwe universe.

Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy… pic.twitter.com/i9zlbJIOL3 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 24, 2023

Tragèdia absoluta al món de la lluita lliure. La superestrella de la WWE-Windham Rotunda a la vida real- ha mort aquest divendres als 36 anys, tal com ha comunicat l'empresa de lluita lliure. Qui ha estat tres cops campió del món a la companyia ha perdut la vida per unarran d'altres problemes cardíacs que patia per una infecció deque va complicar-se.La notícia ha generat un fort impacte en el món de la lluita lliure, ja que Wyatt va aparèixer per últim cop a les pantalles el passat mes de febrer i formava part de la plantilla activa de la. En fer-se pública la informació, estrelles comhan donat el condol a la família i han destacat les qualitats de Wyatt.Arribat a la companyia el 2009, Wyatt ha guanyat cinc títols a la WWE, entre els quals hi ha tres campionats mundials i dos de parelles. El lluitador era un dels més estimats pels aficionats al, especialment per un personatge tenebrós i fosc, que fins i tot apuntava a ser el relleu del mític. Wyatt ha creat grans històries i combats espectaculars amb llegendes de la companyia, com el mateix Enterrador i altres com

