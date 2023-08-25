Minut a minut | Cas Rubiales | Donals Trump | Home mort Rambles | SalarisFutbolistes | Què fer aquest cap de setmana | Programa Festes Sants | Estat platges Catalunya | Incendis Catalunya en directe | Festes de la Mercè 2023 | Festivals Catalunya 2023 | Gorgs Catalunya | Temps | Preu llum avui 
wrestling

Mor als 36 anys la superestrella de la WWE Bray Wyatt

El lluitador estatunidenc, tres cops campió mundial a la companyia, ha perdut la vida de manera sobtada per uns problemes de cor provocats per la Covid

Bray Wyatt, superestrella de la WWE, durant una entrada al ring | WWE
per Lluís Girona, Barcelona | 25 d'agost de 2023 a les 09:05 |
Tragèdia absoluta al món de la lluita lliure. La superestrella de la WWE Bray Wyatt -Windham Rotunda a la vida real- ha mort aquest divendres als 36 anys, tal com ha comunicat l'empresa de lluita lliure. Qui ha estat tres cops campió del món a la companyia ha perdut la vida per un atac de cor arran d'altres problemes cardíacs que patia per una infecció de Covid que va complicar-se.

La notícia ha generat un fort impacte en el món de la lluita lliure, ja que Wyatt va aparèixer per últim cop a les pantalles el passat mes de febrer i formava part de la plantilla activa de la WWE. En fer-se pública la informació, estrelles com Triple H o The Rock han donat el condol a la família i han destacat les qualitats de Wyatt.

 
Arribat a la companyia el 2009, Wyatt ha guanyat cinc títols a la WWE, entre els quals hi ha tres campionats mundials i dos de parelles. El lluitador era un dels més estimats pels aficionats al wrestling, especialment per un personatge tenebrós i fosc, que fins i tot apuntava a ser el relleu del mític Undertaker. Wyatt ha creat grans històries i combats espectaculars amb llegendes de la companyia, com el mateix Enterrador i altres com John Cena o Randy Orton.

 

Participació