Feijóo es presentarà a la investidura si l'hi encomana Felip VI
Un tauró fereix una dona i obliga a clausurar una de les platges més populars de Nova York
Portbou no recuperarà la connexió amb fibra òptica almenys fins dilluns que ve
Troben restes del convent de Sant Francesc i de la muralla moderna a les obres de la Rambla de Barcelona
La sequera, possible hipòtesi del mal estat de la palmera que va matar una noia al Raval
Jutges conservadors del TC aprofiten la seva majoria en ple estiu per tombar el recurs de Puigdemont
Alerta per calor intensa a pràcticament tot el país: es poden arribar als 43 graus
​Catalunya ha de triplicar en dos anys els punts de recàrrega elèctrica
El cantant Tory Lanez, condemnat a deu anys de presó per disparar als peus de Megan Thee Stallion
​Quines són les temperatures més altes mai registrades a Catalunya? Com es validen?
1 de 10
Últimes notícies
Un tauró fereix una dona i obliga a clausurar una de les platges més populars de Nova York

És el primer cop que es registra l'atac d'aquest animal en els darrers 70 anys en aquesta zona

La platja de Rockaway, en imatge d'arxiu | Viquipèdia Commons
per Nació, Barcelona | 9 d'agost de 2023 a les 15:02 |
L'atac d'un tauró ha commocionat una de les platges més icòniques i populars de l'estat de Nova York. Segons relaten els mitjans nord-americans, una dona de 65 anys ha sigut víctima de la mossegada d'un tauró quan ella nedava a Rockaway. Li ha arrencat un tros de carne per sobre del genoll. És el primer cop que es registra l'atac d'aquest tipus d'animal a la zona en els darrers 70 anys.

Donada la situació i per la preocupació dels banyistes, a més de l'actuació dels socorristes, han decidit clausurar la platja. Els serveis d'emergències van aconseguir tractar de manera ràpida la ferida de la dona, aplicant un torniquet a la cama i evitant la seva pèrdua o que es dessagnés. Des del Departament de Parcs i Activitats Recreatives de Nova York han comunicat la clausura de la platja.

  Queda prohibida qualsevol pràctica a l'aigua, sigui per nedar, qualsevol disciplina d'esport o altres activitats. Per ara, vigilaran la zona amb helicòpters i mantindran l'alerta fins que decideixin que fer amb l'animal.

Arxivat a:
Internacional, Nova York, Rockaway Beach
