Una avioneta xoca contra un hangar i provoca una tragèdia a Polònia

In a fatal accident , a Cessna 208B Grand Caravan skydiving aircraft (SP-WAW) crashed into a hangar while attempting to land in gusty conditions at Chrcynno Airfield, Poland.
The pilot and at least four persons inside the hangar lost life, while 10 others were injured. pic.twitter.com/yUDQvUXJBi — FL360aero (@fl360aero) July 17, 2023
#Chrcynno— Eko Grupa 🇵🇱💪✌️ (@EkoGrupa) July 18, 2023
Katastrofa lotnicza, samolot cesna spada na hangar pic.twitter.com/0rKS9KtOF1
