Minut a minut | Eleccions generals 2023 en directe | Calor intensa Catalunya | ERC | Borriana | Junts | Estat platges Catalunya | Calendari escolar 2023-2024 | Eleccions generals 2023 | Enquestes eleccions generals 2023 | Notes de tall 2023 | Resultats eleccions generals 2023 | Temps | Preu llum avui 
Logotip de NacióDigital
Detingut a Lleida per disparar boles de pvc amb una escopeta d'aire des del balcó
La història del cadàver de Roda de Berà: una nena de vuit mesos en una pastera amb 15 migrants
El Reggaeton Beach Festival marxa de la platja... cap al Circuit de Catalunya
Tancats sis massissos per risc extrem d'incendi forestal
La CiU de Gerard Piqué i el «balneari» de Feijóo
Les eleccions de febrer del 36: polarització màxima a les portes de la Guerra Civil
Una avioneta xoca contra un hangar i provoca una tragèdia a Polònia
​S'enfronta a 43 anys de presó per agredir sexualment la filla de la seva parella i abusar de dos menors més
Un nen mata la seva germana d'un any amb un tret als Estats Units
PP i Vox retiren el nom de Vicent Torrent d'Al Tall a l'auditori de Torrent
1 de 10
Últimes notícies
Logotip de NacióDigital
Catalunya
Newsletters
internacional

Una avioneta xoca contra un hangar i provoca una tragèdia a Polònia

L'impacte va sorprendre una vintena de persones que es protegien de la pluja, deixant almenys cinc morts i dotze ferits

Una avioneta accidentada, en una imatge d'arxiu | ACN
per Nació, Barcelona | 18 de juliol de 2023 a les 11:25 |
Tragèdia a Polònia. Almenys cinc persones han mort i 12 han resultat ferides arran del xoc d'una avioneta contra un hangar. L'impacte va sorprendre una vintena de persones que es trobaven dins de l'estructura protegint-se de la pluja que queia a l'aeroport de Chrcynno, als afores de la capital Varsòvia.
 
Tal com apunten les primeres informacions que arriben des de Polònia, els tripulants de l'aparell van poder saltar en paracaigudes quan es van adonar d'algun problema a l'avioneta, excepte el pilot, que ha perdut la vida. El problema és que l'aparell va caure fora de control a l'hangar, deixant aquest recompte de quatre víctimes més i diversos ferits.

 

Els serveis d'emergència que treballen en el lloc dels fets han hagut de fer reanimació cardiopulmonar almenys a dues persones. Els bombers també s'ha desplaçat al lloc dels fets i diversos helicòpters han traslladat els ferits a diferents hospitals. El motiu dels fets encara s'investiga, però tot apunta a les condicions meteorològiques com a factor clau.

Altres notícies que et poden interessar

Turisme
Els millors camins de ronda per recórrer la costa catalana

Ciència
Un estudi desmenteix el gran mite de la hipnosi

Alimentació
​Aquesta és la dieta d'aliments ultraprocessats que es considera saludable

Salut
Quin és el «consell del braç esquerre»? Un truc essencial per als viatges llargs

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb Nació.
Fes-te'n subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.

Fes-te'n subscriptor

 

Arxivat a:
Internacional, Polònia
Ara a portada

​El dia més càlid de l'any pot batre tots els rècords de temperatura a Catalunya

Les 28 famílies de Sabadell sense llum: «Explica‑li a un nen que no pots ni engegar el ventilador»

La història del cadàver de Roda de Berà: una nena de vuit mesos en una pastera amb 15 migrants

El més llegit
1

La història del cadàver de Roda de Berà: una nena de vuit mesos en una pastera amb 15 migrants

2

Per què Mercadona s'ha quedat sense síndries i melons en ple estiu?

3

​El dia més càlid de l'any pot batre tots els rècords de temperatura a Catalunya

4

Consells bàsics per viatjar amb les teves mascotes amb seguretat

5

La UEFA posa la lupa en els comptes del Madrid: arrossega 330 milions de pèrdues en dos anys
Participació