Li cau el mòbil en un pantà de l'Índia i ordena buidar-lo per recuperar el dispositiu

A food inspector was suspended in ⁦@KankerDistrict⁩ of #Chhattisgarh when he pumped out 21lakh litres water from a reservoir for 4 days,to fish out his mobile phone that slipped from hand. He said that the water was unusable & he made it usable by transferring it into lake. pic.twitter.com/FVv1pMi8vu

— RASHMI DROLIA (@rashmidTOI) May 26, 2023