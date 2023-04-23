Crit d'alerta dels dentistes per una perillosa moda a TikTok

Crit d'alerta dels dentistes davant una de les últimes modes que s'han fet virals a TikTok. Com explica la periodista Carlota Bisbe a La Vanguardia, en les últimes setmanes s'han convertit en tendència uns alineadors transparents que es compren per Internet, sense cap mena de supervisió per part d'un dentista.



La influencer australiana Thuy Van Nguyen, coneguda com Liz Caire (@prettyprogress23) va ser la primera en compartir la seva "terrible decisió" a través del seu compte a la xarxa social. Una empresa li va oferir alineadors gratuïts a canvi de fer vídeos per promoure el producte, però al cap de poc temps de fer-los servir es va adonar que les dents se li estaven separant.

Nguyen explica que els alineadors li van "moure la mandíbula", i quan es va adonar que les dents se li estaven separant, va anar al dentista. Aquest li va dir que aquests aparells no eren segurs per a la dentadura, i li va aconsellar que es fes View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liz Claire 💃🏻 SELF LOVE (@prettyprogress23) De fet, milers de dentistes han alçat la veu contra aquesta mena de pràctiques que es difonen a través de TikTok i que posen en perill la salut dental dels que les segueixen, i han posat de manifest la "necessitat d'educar els pacients a través de xarxes com TikTok sobre els perills i lluitar contra la informació errònia que prové de persones influents", com diu, fundador d'un lloc web de comparació de procediments dentals

