Safe to say Pep enjoyed that Alvarez goal, but at least he was respectful about it 😂 pic.twitter.com/ncrE120OkZ— Stadium Astro 🇲🇾 (@stadiumastro) April 1, 2023
'You think it was a lack of respect?!'
🗣️ Pep Guardiola was not happy about being questioned over his celebration in front of Kosta Tsimikas.#TelegraphFootball | #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/vBeuIkBs0h — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) April 1, 2023
Mostra el teu compromís amb Nació.
Fes-te'n subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.