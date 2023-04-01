Minut a minut | Condemna Laura Borràs | Eufòria | Ciberatac Clínic RansomHouse | Assetjament laboral UB | Eleccions municipals 2023 | Temps cap de setmana | Què fer aquest cap de setmana | Sant Jordi 2023 | Preu llum avui 
Logotip de NacióDigital
Guardiola embogeix i intenta celebrar un gol amb els suplents del rival
L'incendi a Gandesa evoluciona favorablement sota l'amenaça del fort vent
Els treballadors ja no han d'entregar la baixa en paper a l'empresa
Ferran Bel: «L'operació Catalunya no es podia fer sense el vistiplau del president del govern espanyol»
Aquesta és la peça de roba que no s'ha de portar a l'avió, segons una experta
Decisió històrica a l'NBA: els jugadors podran consumir marihuana
L'últim dia del mes trenca quatre rècords de temperatura al març
Desactiva ja aquesta funció del mòbil: et fa vulnerable
Els Mossos busquen un home desaparegut a Badalona
Oranich es reafirma: «Junts hauria de presentar nou candidat al Parlament per substituir Borràs»
1 de 10
Últimes notícies
Logotip de NacióDigital
Catalunya
Suma-t'hi
futbol

Guardiola embogeix i intenta celebrar un gol amb els suplents del rival

L'entrenador català ha sortit victoriós del partit que ha enfrontat el Manchester City contra el Liverpool i es manté amb vida a la Premier League

Pep Guardiola celebrant un gol amb jugadors del Manchester City, en una imatge d'arxiu | Europa Press / agències
per Nació, Barcelona | 1 d'abril de 2023 a les 18:15 |
Dia gran per a Pep Guardiola. El Manchester City ha vençut al Liverpool per quatre gols a un i es manté amb vida a la lluita que manté amb l'Arsenal per guanyar la Premier League. El partit, però, ha començat amb un gol dels reds que ha posat els citizens contra les cordes. Enmig d'aquesta tensió, la reacció de Guardiola a l'empat ha deixat tothom bocabadat.
 

I és que just després que l'argentí Julián Álvarez posés la igualada al marcador, Guardiola ha saltat dirigint-se a la grada de l'Etihad Stadium, però en girar-se s'ha trobat dos jugadors del Liverpool i els hi ha celebrat el gol pràcticament a la cara. En paral·lel, ha intentat donar-li la mà a un -que no l'ha acceptat- i al segon, Arthur Melo, exjugador del Barça, que finalment sí que ha accedit. A la roda de premsa posterior, Guardiola s'ha disculpat -a la seva manera- davant qui s'hagi sentit ofès.
 
Altres notícies que et poden interessar


LLENGUA
La infermera catalanòfoba es queda sense contracte i deixa de treballar al Vall d'Hebron

INVESTIGACIÓ CIENTÍFICA
El fastigós gest que pot ajudar a tractar l'ansietat, segons un estudi

Intel·ligència artificial
Un jove se suïcida després de mantenir converses «frenètiques» amb l'IA durant setmanes

Religió
El bisbe de Lleida denuncia el «fals dret» a l'avortament i l’equipara amb l’eutanàsia

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb Nació.
Fes-te'n subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.

Fes-te'n subscriptor

 

Arxivat a:
Esports, Liverpool, Manchester City, Pep Guardiola
Ara a portada

El mapa de la intolerància a Catalunya: on es pateixen més agressions homòfobes, racistes i per motiu religiós

Ferran Bel: «L'operació Catalunya no es podia fer sense el vistiplau del president del govern espanyol»

Oranich es reafirma: «Junts hauria de presentar nou candidat al Parlament per substituir Borràs»
El més llegit
1

Previsió del temps per al cap de setmana: arriben els ruixats, les ventades i el fred

2

Els treballadors ja no han d'entregar la baixa en paper a l'empresa

3

El papa Francesc obtindrà l'alta aquest dissabte després de ser ingressat per una bronquitis

4

Un jove se suïcida després de mantenir converses «frenètiques» amb l'IA durant setmanes

5

Els experts demanen aturar els sistemes d'IA: «Si no actuem, morirem tots»
Participació