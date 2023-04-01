Safe to say Pep enjoyed that Alvarez goal, but at least he was respectful about it 😂 pic.twitter.com/ncrE120OkZ — Stadium Astro 🇲🇾 (@stadiumastro) April 1, 2023

'You think it was a lack of respect?!'



🗣️ Pep Guardiola was not happy about being questioned over his celebration in front of Kosta Tsimikas.#TelegraphFootball | #MCILIV pic.twitter.com/vBeuIkBs0h — Telegraph Football (@TeleFootball) April 1, 2023

Dia gran per a. Elha vençut alper quatre gols a un i es manté amb vida a la lluita que manté amb l'per guanyar la. El partit, però, ha començat amb un gol dels reds que ha posat els citizens contra les cordes. Enmig d'aquesta tensió, la reacció de Guardiola a l'empat ha deixat tothom bocabadat.I és que just després que l'argentíposés la igualada al marcador, Guardiola ha saltat dirigint-se a la grada de l', però en girar-se s'ha trobat dos jugadors del Liverpool i els hi ha celebrat el gol pràcticament a la cara. En paral·lel, ha intentat donar-li la mà a un -que no l'ha acceptat- i al segon,, exjugador del, que finalment sí que ha accedit. A la roda de premsa posterior, Guardiola s'ha disculpat -a la seva manera- davant qui s'hagi sentit ofès.

