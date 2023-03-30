Mor en un accident de trànsit una tiktoker famosa per un vídeo en què presumia de no haver xocat mai

Tragèdia alsi aen general. Aquesta setmana s'ha fet públic que la jove creadora de contingut a la xarxa social,, va morir en un accident automobilístic el passat 17 de març a. La noia de 18 anys s'havia fet famosa arran d'un vídeo gravat en el cotxe en què presumia que mai havia atropellat ningú. Un vídeo que ja suma més de", deia Santorelli. I no li faltava raó, perquè no va ser la culpable de l'accident mortal. Un vehicle que circulava en direcció contrària va xocar amb ella a l'autopista i va provocar la seva mort en l'acte.Ara, la família està fent una recol·lecta de fons per costejar l'enterrament i, amb les donacions de 270 persones,. "", ha compartit la família, que ha lamentat que la seva filla s'hagués graduat en pocs mesos i hagués anat a la universitat.

