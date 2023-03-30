Minut a minut | Sentència Laura Borràs en directe | Laura Borràs condemnada | Gestació subrogada | Inici curs escolar 2023-2024 | Eleccions municipals 2023 | Temps avui | Renda 2023 | Sant Jordi 2023 | Preu llum avui 
Successos

Mor en un accident de trànsit una tiktoker famosa per un vídeo en què presumia de no haver xocat mai

El tiktok viral de la jove de 18 anys, que estava a punt de graduar-se, havia acumulat més de 16 milions de visites

Kara Santorelli i el seu vídeo viral | TikTok
per Nació, Barcelona | 30 de març de 2023 a les 15:54 |
Tragèdia als Estats Units i a TikTok en general. Aquesta setmana s'ha fet públic que la jove creadora de contingut a la xarxa social, Kara Santorelli, va morir en un accident automobilístic el passat 17 de març a Florida. La noia de 18 anys s'havia fet famosa arran d'un vídeo gravat en el cotxe en què presumia que mai havia atropellat ningú. Un vídeo que ja suma més de 16 milions de visites.

"Quan m'intenten titllar de mala conductora, però mai he atropellat ningú amb un cotxe", deia Santorelli. I no li faltava raó, perquè no va ser la culpable de l'accident mortal. Un vehicle que circulava en direcció contrària va xocar amb ella a l'autopista i va provocar la seva mort en l'acte.

 
@whointheworldisthisgirl People are purposely lying about what happened to her and making fun of her because of an unfortunate video. The fact is Kara Santorelli was the victim of a car accident, a driver crashed into her car when he was driving on the wrong lane going the wrong way, IT WASN’T HER FAULT so please do not listen to everything you hear on the internet. Thank you!! #karasantorelli #llks #longlivekarasantorelli #rip #restinpeace #carcrashawareness #carcrash #whointheworldisthisgirl #fyp #foryou #viral #blowthisup ♬ original sound - Rea

Ara, la família està fent una recol·lecta de fons per costejar l'enterrament i, amb les donacions de 270 persones, ja han rebut 22.000 dòlars. "Tothom estimava la Kara", ha compartit la família, que ha lamentat que la seva filla s'hagués graduat en pocs mesos i hagués anat a la universitat.


