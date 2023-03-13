«Everything Everywhere All at Once» arrasa als Oscar: aquests són tots els premiats

Llista de premiats als Oscars 2023

Guanyador i nominats a millor pel·lícula

All Quiet on the Western Front

TÁR

Top Gun: Maverick

The Banshees of Inisherin

Avatar: The Way of Water

Women Talking

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Elvis

Triangle of Sadness

The Fabelmans

Guanyador i nominats a millor direcció

Martin McDonagh per The Banshees of Inisherin

Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert per Everything Everywhere All at Once

Steven Spielberg per The Fabelmans

Todd Field per TÁR

Ruben Östlund per Triangle of Sadness

Guanyador i nominats a millor actriu principal

Cate Blanchett per TÁR

Ana de Arma per Blonde

Andrea Riseborough per To Leslie

Michelle Williams per The Fabelmans

Michelle Yeoh per Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guanyador i nominats a millor actor principal

Austin Butler per Elvis

Colin Farrell per The Banshees of Inisherin

Brendan Fraser per The Whale

Paul Mescal per Aftersun

Bill Nighy per Living

Guanyador i nominats a millor actor de repartiment

Brendan Gleeson per The Banshees of Inisherin

Brian Tyree Henry per Causeway

Judd Hirsh per The Fabelmans

Barry Keoghan per The Banshees of Inisherin

Ke Huy Quan per Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guanyador i nominats a millor actriu de repartiment

Angela Bassett per Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Hong Chau per The Whale

Kerry Condon per The Banshees of Inisherin

Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guanyador i nominats a millor pel·lícula internacional

Close (Bèlgica)

All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemanya)

Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

EO (Polònia)

The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Guanyador i nominats a millor pel·lícula d'animació

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

The Sea Beast

Red

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Guanyador i nominats a millor documental

All that Breathes

Fire of Love

Navalny

All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

A House Made of Splinters

Guanyador i nominats a millor guió original

The Banshees of Inisherin

The Fabelmans

Everything Everywhere All at Once

TÁR

Triangle of Sadness

Guanyador i nominats a millor guió adaptat

All Quiet on the Wester Front

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Living

Top Gun: Maverick

Women Talking

Guanyador i nominats a millor muntatge

The Banshees of Inisherin

Elvis

TÁR

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Top Gun: Maverick

Guanyador i nominats a millor fotografia

All Quiet on the Wester Front

Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades

Empire of Light

Elvis

TÁR

Guanyador i nominats a millor banda sonora

All Quiet on the Wester Front

Babylon

The Banshees of Inisherin

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Fabelmans

Guanyador i nominats a millor cançó

Diane Warren Applause per Tell It Like a Woman

Lady Gaga, BloodPop Hold My Hand per Top Gun: Maverick

Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson Lift Me Up per Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

M.M. Keeravani Naatu Naatu per RRR

Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski This is a Life per Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guanyador i nominats a millor disseny de producció

All Quiet on the Wester Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

Babylon

Elvis

The Fabelmans

Guanyador i nominats a millor vestuari

Babylon

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Guanyador i nominats a millor maquillatge i perruqueria

The Batman

All Quiet on the Wester Front

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Elvis

The Whale

Guanyador i nominats a millor so

All Quiet on the Wester Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Elvis

Top Gun: Maverick

Guanyador i nominats a millors efectes visuals

All Quiet on the Wester Front

Avatar: The Way of Water

The Batman

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Top Gun: Maverick

s'ha erigit en la gran guanyadora de la 95a edició dels premis Oscar, que s'ha celebrat aquesta matinada de dilluns. La bogeria multiversal deha aconseguit set de les onze estatuetes de l'Acadèmia de Cinema dea les quals estava nominada.La gala, molt més normal després de l'episodi entre Chris Rock i Will Smith de l'any passat, també ha coronat entre els altres grans premis a(The Wale) com a millor actor i(Everything Everywhere All at Once) com a millor actriu. Per contra, algunes de les grans favorites com(nou nominacions),(vuit nominacions) o(set nominacions) han estat les grans derrotades i han marxat sense cap estatueta.

