«Everything Everywhere All at Once» arrasa als Oscar: aquests són tots els premiats

La bogeria multiversal de Daniel Kwan i Daniel Scheinert s'emporta 11 estatuetes en una gala que ha coronat Brendan Fraser i Michelle Yeoh com a millor actor i actriu

Michelle Yeoh recull l'Oscar a millor actriu per «Everything Everywhere All at Once» | Europa Press
per Lluís Girona, Barcelona | 13 de març de 2023 a les 07:35 |
Everything Everywhere All at Once s'ha erigit en la gran guanyadora de la 95a edició dels premis Oscar, que s'ha celebrat aquesta matinada de dilluns. La bogeria multiversal de Daniel Kwan i Daniel Scheinert ha aconseguit set de les onze estatuetes de l'Acadèmia de Cinema de Hollywood a les quals estava nominada.

La gala, molt més normal després de l'episodi entre Chris Rock i Will Smith de l'any passat, també ha coronat entre els altres grans premis a Brendan Fraser (The Wale) com a millor actor i Michelle Yeoh (Everything Everywhere All at Once) com a millor actriu. Per contra, algunes de les grans favorites com The Banshees of Inisherin (nou nominacions), Elvis (vuit nominacions) o The Fabelmans (set nominacions) han estat les grans derrotades i han marxat sense cap estatueta.

 

Llista de premiats als Oscars 2023

Guanyador i nominats a millor pel·lícula

 
  • All Quiet on the Western Front
  • TÁR
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Women Talking
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Elvis
  • Triangle of Sadness
  • The Fabelmans

Guanyador i nominats a millor direcció

 
  • Martin McDonagh per The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Daniel Kwan y Daniel Scheinert per Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Steven Spielberg per The Fabelmans
  • Todd Field per TÁR
  • Ruben Östlund per Triangle of Sadness

Guanyador i nominats a millor actriu principal

 
  • Cate Blanchett per TÁR
  • Ana de Arma per Blonde
  • Andrea Riseborough per To Leslie
  • Michelle Williams per The Fabelmans
  • Michelle Yeoh per Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guanyador i nominats a millor actor principal

 
  • Austin Butler per Elvis
  • Colin Farrell per The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brendan Fraser per The Whale
  • Paul Mescal per Aftersun
  • Bill Nighy per Living

Guanyador i nominats a millor actor de repartiment

 
  • Brendan Gleeson per The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Brian Tyree Henry per Causeway
  • Judd Hirsh per The Fabelmans
  • Barry Keoghan per The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Ke Huy Quan per Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guanyador i nominats a millor actriu de repartiment

 
  • Angela Bassett per Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Hong Chau per The Whale
  • Kerry Condon per The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Stephanie Hsu - Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Jamie Lee Curtis - Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guanyador i nominats a millor pel·lícula internacional

 
  • Close (Bèlgica)
  • All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemanya)
  • Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
  • EO (Polònia)
  • The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Guanyador i nominats a millor pel·lícula d'animació

 
  • Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
  • Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
  • The Sea Beast
  • Red
  • Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Guanyador i nominats a millor documental

 
  • All that Breathes
  • Fire of Love
  • Navalny
  • All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
  • A House Made of Splinters

Guanyador i nominats a millor guió original

 
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • The Fabelmans
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • TÁR
  • Triangle of Sadness

Guanyador i nominats a millor guió adaptat

 
  • All Quiet on the Wester Front
  • Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
  • Living
  • Top Gun: Maverick
  • Women Talking

Guanyador i nominats a millor muntatge

 
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Elvis
  • TÁR
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Guanyador i nominats a millor fotografia

 
  • All Quiet on the Wester Front
  • Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
  • Empire of Light
  • Elvis
  • TÁR

Guanyador i nominats a millor banda sonora

 
  • All Quiet on the Wester Front
  • Babylon
  • The Banshees of Inisherin
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • The Fabelmans

Guanyador i nominats a millor cançó

 
  • Diane Warren Applause per Tell It Like a Woman
  • Lady Gaga, BloodPop Hold My Hand per Top Gun: Maverick
  • Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson Lift Me Up per Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • M.M. Keeravani Naatu Naatu per RRR
  • Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski This is a Life per Everything Everywhere All at Once

Guanyador i nominats a millor disseny de producció

 
  • All Quiet on the Wester Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • Babylon
  • Elvis
  • The Fabelmans

Guanyador i nominats a millor vestuari

  • Babylon
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • Everything Everywhere All at Once
  • Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Guanyador i nominats a millor maquillatge i perruqueria

 
  • The Batman
  • All Quiet on the Wester Front
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Elvis
  • The Whale

Guanyador i nominats a millor so

 
  • All Quiet on the Wester Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Elvis
  • Top Gun: Maverick

Guanyador i nominats a millors efectes visuals

 
  • All Quiet on the Wester Front
  • Avatar: The Way of Water
  • The Batman
  • Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
  • Top Gun: Maverick

