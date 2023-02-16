Oscars 2023: tot el que has de saber sobre els nominats i la data de la gala

Els premis Oscars
escalfen motors per una de les cerimònies més especials dels últims anys. La 95a edició dels guardons de l'Acadèmia de Cinema de Hollywood
congregaran aquest març a la flor i nata de la indústria del cinema dels Estats Units (i part de la internacional) en la gala més vista del sector de tot el planeta. Un any pràcticament sense favorites,
amb grans sorpreses i el retorn de diverses figures a la primera línia, com Brendan Fraser o Todd Field.
Quan se celebra la gala dels Premis Oscar 2023?
La cerimònia arribarà molt tard, aquest any, però no tant com la campanya anterior. Normalment, es produeix al febrer, considerat el mes dels premis, però des de la pandèmia tot ha canviat. Se celebra, com des de fa vint anys, al Dolby Theatre de Los Angeles el 12 de març de 2023.
Llista de nominats dels Oscars 2023
El 2022 és una campanya excelsa per a la història del cinema (fins i tot a nivell català i espanyol), amb una fornada de pel·lícules que han aconseguit els aplaudiments de la crítica i del públic a parts igual. I així es reflecteix en la llarga llista de nominacions als premis Oscars
, presentada aquest migdia per l'acadèmia del cinema de Hollywood. Encapçala el podi el film Everything Everywhere All at Once
, amb 11 nominacions, i un doble empat en la segona posició: The Banshees of Inisherin
i la cinta alemanya sobre la Primera Guerra Mundial, All Quiet On The Western Front
. Grates sorpreses també en l'apartat interpretatiu i en la llista completa de les 10 pel·lícules nominades a Best Picture.
Nominats a millor pel·lícula
- All Quiet on the Western Front
- TÁR
- Top Gun: Maverick
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Women Talking
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Elvis
- Triangle of Sadness
- The Fabelmans
Nominats a millor direcció
- Martin McDonagh, per The Banshees of Inisherin
- Dan Kwan, Daniel Scheinert, per Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Steven Spielberg, per The Fabelmans
- Todd Field, per TÁR
- Ruben Östlund, per Triangle of Sadness
Nominats a millor actriu principal
- Cate Blanchett, per TÁR
- Ana de Armas, per Blonde
- Andrea Riseborough, per To Leslie
- Michelle Williams, per The Fabelmans
- Michelle Yeoh, per Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nominats a millor actor principal
- Austin Butler, per Elvis
- Colin Farrell, per The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brendan Fraser, per The Whale
- Paul Mescal, per Aftersun
- Bill Nighy, per Living
Nominats a millor actor de repartiment
- Brendan Gleeson, per The Banshees of Inisherin
- Brian Tyree Henry, per Causeway
- Judd Hirsch, per The Fabelmans
- Barry Keoghan, per The Banshees of Inisherin
- Ke Huy Quan, per Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nominats a millor actriu de repartiment
- Angela Basset, per Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Hong Chau, per The Whale
- Kerry Condon, per The Banshees of Inisherin
- Jamie Lee Curtis, per Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Stephanie Hsu, per Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nominats a millor pel·lícula internacional
- Close (Bèlgica)
- All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemanya)
- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)
- EO (Polònia)
- The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)
Nominats a millor pel·lícula d'animació
- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio
- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
- The Sea Beast
- Red
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
Nominats a millor documental
- All that Breathes
- Fire of Love
- Navalny
- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed
- A House Made of Splinters
Nominats a millor guió original
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- The Fabelmans
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- TÁR
- Triangle of Sadness
Nominats a millor guió adaptat
- All Quiet on the Wester Front
- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery
- Living
- Top Gun: Maverick
- Women Talking
Nominats a millor muntatge
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Elvis
- TÁR
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Top Gun: Maverick
Nominats a millor fotografia
- All Quiet on the Wester Front
- Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades
- Empire of Light
- Elvis
- TÁR
Nominats a millor banda sonora
- All Quiet on the Wester Front
- Babylon
- The Banshees of Inisherin
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- The Fabelmans
Nominats a millor cançó
- Diane Warren Applause per Tell It Like a Woman
- Lady Gaga, BloodPop Hold My Hand per Top Gun: Maverick
- Rihanna, Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson Lift Me Up per Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- M.M. Keeravani Naatu Naatu per RRR
- Ryan Lott, David Byrne, Mitski This is a Life per Everything Everywhere All at Once
Nominats a millor disseny de producció
- All Quiet on the Wester Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans
Nominats a millor vestuari
- Babylon
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- Everything Everywhere All at Once
- Mrs. Harris goes to Paris
Nominats a millor maquillatge i perruqueria
- The Batman
- All Quiet on the Wester Front
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Elvis
- The Whale
Nominats a millor so
- All Quiet on the Wester Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick
Nominats a millors efectes visuals
- All Quiet on the Wester Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
- Top Gun: Maverick
Altres notícies que et poden interessar
Mostra el teu compromís amb Nació.
Fes-te'n subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.
Fes-te'n subscriptor