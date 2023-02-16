Oscars 2023: tot el que has de saber sobre els nominats i la data de la gala

Quan se celebra la gala dels Premis Oscar 2023?

Llista de nominats dels Oscars 2023

Nominats a millor pel·lícula

Els premis Oscars escalfen motors per una de les cerimònies més especials dels últims anys. Lacongregaran aquest març a la flor i nata de la indústria del cinema dels Estats Units (i part de la internacional) en la gala més vista del sector de tot el planeta. Un any pràcticament sense favorites, amb grans sorpreses i el retorn de diverses figures a la primera línia, comLa cerimònia arribarà molt tard, aquest any, però no tant com la campanya anterior. Normalment, es produeix al febrer, considerat el mes dels premis, però des de la pandèmia tot ha canviat. Se celebra, com des de fa vint anys,El 2022 és una campanya excelsa per a la història del cinema (fins i tot a nivell català i espanyol), amb una fornada de pel·lícules que han aconseguit els aplaudiments de la crítica i del públic a parts igual. I així es reflecteix en la llarga llista de nominacions als, presentada aquest migdia per l'acadèmia del cinema de Hollywood. Encapçala el podi el film, amb 11 nominacions, i un doble empat en la segona posició:i la cinta alemanya sobre la Primera Guerra Mundial,. Grates sorpreses també en l'apartat interpretatiu i en la llista completa de les 10 pel·lícules nominades a Best Picture.

- All Quiet on the Western Front

- TÁR

- Top Gun: Maverick

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- Avatar: The Way of Water

- Women Talking

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Elvis

- Triangle of Sadness

- The Fabelmans

Nominats a millor direcció

-

, per

-

,

per

-

, per

-

per

-

, per

Nominats a millor actriu principal

-

, per

-

, per

-

, per

-

, per

-

, per

Nominats a millor actor principal

-

, per

-

per

-

per

-

, per

-

, per

Nominats a millor actor de repartiment

-

per

-

per

-

per

-

, per

-

, per

Nominats a millor actriu de repartiment

-

, per

-

per

-

, per

-

, per

-

, per

Nominats a millor pel·lícula internacional

- Close (Bèlgica)

- All Quiet on the Western Front (Alemanya)

- Argentina, 1985 (Argentina)

- EO (Polònia)

- The Quiet Girl (Irlanda)

Nominats a millor pel·lícula d'animació

- Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

- Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

- The Sea Beast

- Red

- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Nominats a millor documental

- All that Breathes

- Fire of Love

- Navalny

- All the Beauty and the Bloodshed

- A House Made of Splinters

Nominats a millor guió original

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- The Fabelmans

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- TÁR

- Triangle of Sadness

Nominats a millor guió adaptat

- All Quiet on the Wester Front

- Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

- Living

- Top Gun: Maverick

- Women Talking

Nominats a millor muntatge

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- Elvis

- TÁR

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- Top Gun: Maverick

Nominats a millor fotografia

- All Quiet on the Wester Front

- Bardo, falsa crónica de unas cuantas verdades

- Empire of Light

- Elvis

- TÁR

Nominats a millor banda sonora

- All Quiet on the Wester Front

- Babylon

- The Banshees of Inisherin

- Everything Everywhere All at Once

- The Fabelmans

Nominats a millor cançó

-

per

-

per

-

per

-

per

-

per

Nominats a millor disseny de producció

Nominats a millor disseny de producció

- All Quiet on the Wester Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- Babylon
- Elvis
- The Fabelmans

Nominats a millor vestuari

Nominats a millor maquillatge i perruqueria

Nominats a millor so

Nominats a millor so

- All Quiet on the Wester Front
- Avatar: The Way of Water
- The Batman
- Elvis
- Top Gun: Maverick

- All Quiet on the Wester Front

- Avatar: The Way of Water

- The Batman

- Elvis

- Top Gun: Maverick

Nominats a millors efectes visuals

- All Quiet on the Wester Front

- Avatar: The Way of Water

- The Batman

- Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

- Top Gun: Maverick

