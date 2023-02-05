Minut a minut | Comptes Netflix | Dades pressupostos 2023 | Carnaval 2023 | Llum BCN 2023 | Temps cap de setmana | Nous radars Barcelona | Eleccions municipals 2023 | Preu llum avui | Què fer aquest cap de setmana 
L'impressionant rescat d'un home al mig del mar acaba amb sorpresa: és un criminal
16 morts i 66 ferits en un accident multitudinari a la Xina
Hackegen l'Instagram de Lildami: «No feu cas del que publiquin»
Nou rècord Guiness: un gos portuguès és reconegut com el més vell del món
Demanen ajuda per trobar una menor desapareguda a Lloret de Mar
«El Suplement» celebra els 35 anys amb un programa especial des de la Sagrada Família
El «paleotraining»: el mètode per recuperar l'estat físic i funcional del passat
Una vintena de dotacions dels Bombers treballen en un incendi a Tortosa
Blanca Paloma guanya el Benidorm Fest i representarà l'Estat a Eurovisió amb «Eaea»
Ramón Tamames, el desvari d'un exsavi d'esquerres
S'adorm al metro de Nova York i una rata s'enfila pel seu cos

Un usuari ha compartit el desagradable incident a través del seu compte de TikTok

Una rata s'enfila pel cos d'un noi que viatja al metro de Nova York | TikTok/@subwaycreaturesofficial
per Nació, 5 de febrer de 2023 a les 14:05 |
Adormir-se al transport públic després d'una jornada laboral esgotadora, i per això és força habitual veure persones que aprofiten aquesta estona per fer una petita becaina durant el trajecte. Però aquesta pràctica també comporta alguns riscos, com el que li va passar a aquest passatger del metro de Nova York: mentre dormia, una rata es va enfilar pel seu cos fins a arribar-li al clatell, moment en què l'home es desperta i s'adona del que està passant.

<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@subwaycreaturesofficial/video/7195573881317543214" data-video-id="7195573881317543214" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@subwaycreaturesofficial" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@subwaycreaturesofficial?refer=embed">@subwaycreaturesofficial</a> That reaction wasn’t urgent enough for me 😱😂 <a title="subwaycreatures" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/subwaycreatures?refer=embed">#subwaycreatures</a> <a title="fyp" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fyp?refer=embed">#fyp</a> <a title="foryoupage" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/foryoupage?refer=embed">#foryoupage</a> <a title="iloveny" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/iloveny?refer=embed">#iloveny</a> <a title="subway" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/subway?refer=embed">#subway</a> <a title="nyc" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/nyc?refer=embed">#nyc</a> <a title="rat" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/rat?refer=embed">#rat</a> <a title="rats" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/rats?refer=embed">#rats</a> <a target="_blank" title="♬ original sound - SubwayCreatures" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-7195573857737100074?refer=embed">♬ original sound - SubwayCreatures</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script>


El moment l'ha compartit un compte de TikTok que es dedica a recopilar imatges de criatures estranyes que es troben diàriament al metro de Nova York, una ciutat on les rates són uns animals molt presents.

A més de rosegadors, Subway Creatures ha recollit vídeos de persones passejant un porquet vietnamita, una serp, un gall dindi i, fins i tot, un arbre de Nadal vivent.

 

Participació