S'adorm al metro de Nova York i una rata s'enfila pel seu cos

Adormir-se al transport públic després d'una jornada laboral esgotadora, i per això és força habitual veure persones que aprofiten aquesta estona per fer una petita becaina durant el trajecte. Però aquesta pràctica també comporta alguns riscos, com el que li va passar a aquest passatger del metro de Nova York
: mentre dormia, una rata
es va enfilar pel seu cos fins a arribar-li al clatell, moment en què l'home es desperta i s'adona del que està passant.
<blockquote class="tiktok-embed" cite="https://www.tiktok.com/@subwaycreaturesofficial/video/7195573881317543214" data-video-id="7195573881317543214" style="max-width: 605px;min-width: 325px;" > <section> <a target="_blank" title="@subwaycreaturesofficial" href="https://www.tiktok.com/@subwaycreaturesofficial?refer=embed">@subwaycreaturesofficial</a> That reaction wasn’t urgent enough for me 😱😂 <a title="subwaycreatures" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/subwaycreatures?refer=embed">#subwaycreatures</a> <a title="fyp" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/fyp?refer=embed">#fyp</a> <a title="foryoupage" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/foryoupage?refer=embed">#foryoupage</a> <a title="iloveny" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/iloveny?refer=embed">#iloveny</a> <a title="subway" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/subway?refer=embed">#subway</a> <a title="nyc" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/nyc?refer=embed">#nyc</a> <a title="rat" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/rat?refer=embed">#rat</a> <a title="rats" target="_blank" href="https://www.tiktok.com/tag/rats?refer=embed">#rats</a> <a target="_blank" title="♬ original sound - SubwayCreatures" href="https://www.tiktok.com/music/original-sound-7195573857737100074?refer=embed">♬ original sound - SubwayCreatures</a> </section> </blockquote> <script async src="https://www.tiktok.com/embed.js"></script>
El moment l'ha compartit un compte de TikTok que es dedica a recopilar imatges de criatures estranyes
que es troben diàriament al metro de Nova York, una ciutat on les rates són uns animals molt presents.
A més de rosegadors, Subway Creatures
ha recollit vídeos de persones passejant un porquet vietnamita, una serp, un gall dindi i, fins i tot, un arbre de Nadal vivent.
Mostra el teu compromís amb Nació.
Fes-te'n subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.
Fes-te'n subscriptor