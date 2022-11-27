Logotip de NacióDigital
Obituari

Mor el diplomàtic català Francesc Vendrell, l'home de l'ONU a Afganistan

Vendrell va ser una peça clau en diversos processos de pau arreu del món

El diplomàtic Francesc Vendrell | Wikicommons
per NacióDigital, 27 de novembre de 2022 a les 21:21 |

Francesc Vendrell, diplomàtic de l'Organització de les Nacions Unides i de la Unió Europea, ha mort aquest diumenge als 82 anys a Londres. Vendrell va ser àmpliament reconegut per la seva tasca com a representant especial del secretari general i cap de la Missió Especial de les Nacions Unides a Afganistan del 2000 al 2002 abans d'esdevenir el representant especial de la UE del 2002 al 2008. 

En la seva extensa carrera a l'ONU, també va ser una peça clau en els processos de pau de Guatemala, El Salvador i Nicaragua; a més de participar en diverses missions asiàtiques com ara a Timor Oriental, Cambodja, Papua Nova Guinea i Myanmar.


Diversos mandataris i diplomàtics internacionals han lamentat el seu traspàs victorejant-lo com a "savi amic d'Afganistan" i "campió pels drets humans". Vendrell ha estat reconegut amb la Creu de Sant Jordi, un dels màxims reconeixements que atorga la Generalitat de Catalunya.
 

L'exsecretari general del Diplocat, Albert Royo, ha venerat la seva figura: "Perdem un català universal, defensor de Catalunya i del seu dret a l'autodeterminació". 

 

 

