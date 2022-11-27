Mor el diplomàtic català Francesc Vendrell, l'home de l'ONU a Afganistan

I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Francesc Vendrell who died this morning. A personal friend, Amb. Vendrell was also a wise friend of #Afghanistan and a champion for #humanrights, serving with both the #UN and #EU. My condolences to his loved ones. I will miss him greatly.— UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett (@SR_Afghanistan) November 27, 2022
Saddened by the passing of Francesc Vendrell, a good friend of Afghanistan who worked hard to help Afghans live in harmony and democracy. RIP pic.twitter.com/IWAdeZv1xB— Sediq Sediqqi (@SediqSediqqi) November 27, 2022
Amb gran tristesa m’assabento de la mort anit de Francesc Vendrell, diplomàtic català que va desenvolupar diverses funcions d’alt nivell a @UN i a la UE.
Perdem un català universal, defensor de Catalunya i del seu dret a l’autodeterminació.
Que la terra et sigui lleu, amic. DEP pic.twitter.com/E5MMebBqQJ — Albert Royo (@AlbertRoyo5) November 27, 2022
