«Terrifier 2», la nova pel·lícula de terror que provoca marejos, vòmits i desmais als EUA

#Terrifier2 my friend passed out and the theater called an ambulance. Highly recommended pic.twitter.com/DTrWjpeMO4

i was watching #terrifier2 (for the second time, cause it is fucking awesome) and a security guard was there to make sure everyonr is fine… i mean, this movie is 🤯🤯 @BDisgusting pic.twitter.com/TUs9t3RhUI