Vídeo | Ecologistes llancen sopa de tomàquet sobre «Els Gira-sols» de van Gogh a l'Art Gallery de Londres

Protesters from the Just Stop Oil campaign group have thrown soup over #VincentvanGogh’s painting #Sunflowers at the National Gallery in #London. pic.twitter.com/Ml165RXc2y— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) October 14, 2022
🌻🥫 BREAKING: SOUP THROWN ON VAN GOGH’S ‘SUNFLOWERS’ 🥫🌻
🖼 Is art worth more than life? More than food? More than justice?
🛢 The cost of living crisis and climate crisis is driven by oil and gas.#FreeLouis #FreeJosh #CivilResistance #A22Network #JustStopOil #NoNewOil pic.twitter.com/18T2zSP2ws — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) October 14, 2022
Statement from the National Gallery pic.twitter.com/DuZhTbAvbH— National Gallery (@NationalGallery) October 14, 2022
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.