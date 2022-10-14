Logotip de NacióDigital
SUCCESSOS

Vídeo | Ecologistes llancen sopa de tomàquet sobre «Els Gira-sols» de van Gogh a l'Art Gallery de Londres

El museu informa que el marc ha patit alguns danys menors, però la pintura està il·lesa

per NacióDigital, Barcelona, Catalunya | 14 d'octubre de 2022 a les 13:57 |
Dues activistes han llençat sopa de tomàquet sobre el quadre de Els Gira-sols de Vincent Van Gogh, del 1888. Ha passat poc després de les 11:00 del matí a la sala número 43 de la National Gallery de Londres. Les dues noies formen part del grup ecologista Just Stop Oil i s'han decidit a fer aquest boicot per protestar contra l'increment del cost de la vida i amb l'objectiu d'exigir al govern britànic de Liz Truss que faci marxa enrere en els seus projectes de gas i petroli.
 

"Gràcies a l'escalada dels preus del gas, milions de famílies britàniques no podran permetre's escalfar una llauna de sopa aquest hivern". Just Stop Oil ha justificat així l'acció en el seu perfil de Twitter: "Val més l'art que la vida? Més que el menjar? Més que la justícia? La crisi del cost de la vida i de la crisi climàtica estan impulsades pel petroli i el gas". Tot just després de llençar els pots de tomàquet Heinz, les dues activistes s'han enganxat a la paret de sota del quadre, d'on minuts més tard les han tret agents de policia. 
 

Poc després del succés, la National Gallery ha emès un comunicat en el qual ha explicat que la sala ha estat immediatament desallotjada" i ara "els investigadors analitzen l'escena". El museu també ha informat que "el marc ha patit alguns danys menors, però la pintura està il·lesa".
 
