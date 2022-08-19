Logotip de NacióDigital
Almenys tres morts en el xoc de dos avions als Estats Units

L'accident s'ha produït quan els dos vehicles intentaven aterrar en un aeroport de Califòrnia

per L.G., Barcelona, Catalunya | 19 d'agost de 2022 a les 14:40 |
Imatge de l'accident a Watsonville | City of Watsonville
Accident mortal als Estats Units. Dos avions han xocat aquest dijous a l'Aeroport Municipal de Watsonville, a Califòrnia, mentre intentaven aterrar. Arran del succés, segons han informat les autoritats, per ara s'han produït "múltiples morts". Alguns mitjans parlen ja d'almenys tres persones que han perdut la vida.
 

L'incident s'ha notificat a les 14.56 hores en temps local (23.56 hores a Catalunya), segons ha informat l'ajuntament de Watsonville, que ha assenyalat que la Junta Nacional de Seguretat al Transport i l'administració federal d'Aviació investigaran el sinistre.
 

Tot i això, de moment, les autoritats no han donat més detalls sobre l'accident, sense especificar el nombre de víctimes. "Estem en dol aquesta nit per aquesta pèrdua inesperada i sobtada", ha declarat l'alcaldessa de la ciutat, Ari Parker. "Vull expressar els meus més profunds i sentits condols", ha afegit.

