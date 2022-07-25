Logotip de NacióDigital
La inteligència ucraïnesa insinua que Putin ha fet servir un doble

Kyrylo Budanov, cap de la Direcció Principal d'Intel·ligència del Ministeri de Defensa d'Ucraïna, ho va plantejar en veure al líder rus baixar d'un avió

25 de juliol de 2022
Putin, entre els comandants de les seves forces armades | Europa Press
"És realment Putin?". Amb aquesta pregunta retòrica el cap de la inteligència ucraïnesa ha tornat a reviure tots els dubtes que envolten l'estat de salut del president rus. Kyrylo Budanov, cap de la Direcció Principal d'Intel·ligència del Ministeri de Defensa d'Ucraïna, ho va plantejar en una entrevista al canal 1+1 després de veure al líder rus baixar d'un avió que el portava a Iran.
 
No és el primer cop que la inteligència del país presidit per Volodímir Zelenski especula sobre la salut de Putin. De fet, sobre aquest fet ja es parla que "algú semblant a Putin" va visitar a Teheran per reunir-se amb els líders iranià i turc, en una trobada ideada perquè el Kremlin creixi en suports internacionals.

 

Tampoc és novetat que s'especuli sobre la salut del líder rus. Fa anys que els rumors sobre que pateixi càncer sobrevolen els mitjans i les xarxes, però des del Kremlin sempre s'ha desmentit que Putin passi per problemes de salut d'aquesta magnitud. El líder rus farà 70 anys el pròxim octubre.

