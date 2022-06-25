Logotip de NacióDigital
AIGUA

Una noia es fa viral per cavar un forat i refrescar-se amb la seva pròpia piscina al jardí

Les altes temperatures han arribat a tots els racons, també al Regne Unit

per NacióDigital, 25 de juny de 2022 a les 15:30 |
La piscina, feta per la noia, mostrada a TikTok. | Grace Langman/TikTok.
Una noia britànica ha sorprès la xarxa amb un mètode per refrescar-se d'allò més econòmic. Això sí, cal tenir jardí i l'habilitat i la bona pensada per fer-ho. En un parell de vídeos penjats a TikTok, Grace Langman narra com en el pitjor moment de l'onada de calor va aconseguir banyar-se al seu propi domicili cavant un forat i recobrint-lo amb una doble capa de lones per evitar que l'aigua es filtrés a la terra.

"L'onada de calor al Regne Unit et fa ser creativa", explica la jove, a qui no li ha calgut viatjar per mullar-se el cos. A banda de l'aigua, hi ha afegit clor, i espera poder fer servir aquesta piscina durant tot l'estiu. I és que a banda del forat, també ha fet un disseny amb graons per tal que s'assembli al màxim a un lloc per banyar-se tranquil·lament i de múltiples maneres.


En total, el cost que suposa, segons assenyala, són 20 lliures, uns 23 euros en aquests moments. A més, la poca quantitat d'aigua fa que sigui relativament senzilla de buidar i assegura que reaprofita l'aigua sobrant per regar les flors.
@gracelangman Uk heat wave get creative #fyp #fypシ #summer #heatwaves #heatwave #uksummer #creative #garden #pool #getcreative #doityourself ♬ Feels Like Summer - Samuel Jack
@gracelangman Reply to @oceannamiax basically just dug a hole padded it out with what ever i found in the shed then used two layers of tarp, add chlorine. Different levels so my pets dont drown and i have a seat 😂 #fyp #fypシ #summer #heatwaves #heatwave #uksummer #creative #garden #pool #getcreative #doityourself ♬ Garden - Grady

 

