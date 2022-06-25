Una noia es fa viral per cavar un forat i refrescar-se amb la seva pròpia piscina al jardí

Una noia britànica ha sorprès la xarxa amb un mètode per refrescar-se d'allò més econòmic. Això sí, cal teniri l'habilitat i la bona pensada per fer-ho. En un parell de vídeos penjats anarra com en el pitjor moment de l'onada de calor va aconseguir banyar-se al seu propi domicili cavant uni recobrint-lo amb una doble capa deper evitar que l'aigua es filtrés a la terra."L'onada de calor alet fa ser creativa", explica la jove, a qui no li ha calgut viatjar per mullar-se el cos. A banda de l', hi ha afegit clor, i espera poder fer servir aquesta piscina durant tot l'estiu. I és que a banda del forat, també ha fet un disseny amb graons per tal que s'assembli al màxim a un lloc per banyar-se tranquil·lament i de múltiples maneres.En total, el cost que suposa, segons assenyala, són, unsen aquests moments. A més, la poca quantitat d'aigua fa que sigui relativament senzilla de buidar i assegura que reaprofita l'aigua sobrant per regar les flors.

