Detingut el presumpte autor del tiroteig al metro de Nova York

This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022
A disturbing video from the scene of a Brooklyn subway where this shooting incident unfolded, from police sources https://t.co/kuZ61EtdPC pic.twitter.com/BAExwXUwza— Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) April 12, 2022
#BREAKING: 10 shot onboard subway train in Sunset Park, New York. Suspect at large. pic.twitter.com/TbulSI4K8Z— UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) April 12, 2022
ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/xPIAHbtSA7— NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022
A Brooklyn subway shooting incident in New York, including an explosion report and some explosives found. pic.twitter.com/mH29OEsizK— Pegida Canada (@PegidaCanada) April 12, 2022
