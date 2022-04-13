Detingut el presumpte autor del tiroteig al metro de Nova York

This is Frank James who is a person of interest in this investigation. Any information can be directed to @NYPDTips at 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/yBpenmsX67 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

A disturbing video from the scene of a Brooklyn subway where this shooting incident unfolded, from police sources https://t.co/kuZ61EtdPC pic.twitter.com/BAExwXUwza — Craig McCarthy (@createcraig) April 12, 2022

#BREAKING: 10 shot onboard subway train in Sunset Park, New York. Suspect at large. pic.twitter.com/TbulSI4K8Z — UA News (@UrgentAlertNews) April 12, 2022

ADVISORY: Due to an investigation, avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue area in Brooklyn. Expect emergency vehicles and delays in the surrounding area. pic.twitter.com/xPIAHbtSA7 — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) April 12, 2022

A Brooklyn subway shooting incident in New York, including an explosion report and some explosives found. pic.twitter.com/mH29OEsizK — Pegida Canada (@PegidaCanada) April 12, 2022

d'aquest dimarts a la tarda. Nova York ha passat més de 24 hores de cap per avall intentant trobar el responsable de ferir fins a 23 persones en un tiroteig indiscriminat a dins del vagó, entre dues andanes de la ciutat estatunidenca. Els fets van ocórrer durant el matí d'aquest dimarts, aproximadament a les 8.30 del matí -les 14.30 hores a-.Ladehaun, amb dessuadora verda i caputxa grisa en el moment de l'atac. La comissionada de l'NYPD, Keechant Sewell, ha assegurat que la vida de cap de les 23 persones corre perill. No ho investigaran com un atemptat terrorista.Un gran desplegament d'efectius policials i d'emergències van envoltar la zona de Brooklyn, al barri de-a l'oest del districte-, per intentar torbar el responsable. L'alcalde de Nova York,, va assegurar a través d'un comunicat que està al cas de les últimes informacions sobre l'incident, i va demanar als ciutadans que s'allunyin de la zona per permetre als serveis d'emergència treballar en les millors condicions possibles. Així mateix,ser informat dels fets i manté contacte amb Adams i la policia "per oferir qualsevol assistència, si es necessita".A l'estació també es van trobar artefactes. Les imatges del lloc dels fets també mostraven una gran acumulació de fum, que diverses fonts policials apuntaven a dispositius com bombes de fum o alguna mena d'aparell per crear-ne. La circulació de trens es va aturar durant diverses hores.

