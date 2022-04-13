Logotip de NacióDigital
successos

En cerca i captura el tirador de l'atac al metro de Brooklyn: Nova York, de cap per avall

La policia novaiorquesa demana l'ajuda ciutadana per trobar el responsable de ferir fins a 16 persones

per Lluís Girona, Barcelona, Catalunya | 13 d'abril de 2022 a les 11:53 |
El metro de Nova York, en una imatge d'arxiu | Europa Press
En cerca i captura l'home responsable de l'atac al metro de Brooklyn ahir a la tarda. Nova York està de cap per avall intentant trobar el responsable de ferir fins a 16 persones en un tiroteig indiscriminat a dins del vagó, entre dues andanes de la ciutat estatunidenca. Els fets van ocórrer durant el matí d'aquest dimarts, aproximadament a les 8.30 del matí -les 14.30 hores a Catalunya.
  La policia de Nova York busca un sospitós afroamericà, amb dessuadora verda i caputxa gris en el moment de l'atac. La comissionada de l'NYPD, Keechant Sewell, ha assegurat que la vida de cap de les 16 persones corre perill. No ho investigaran com un atemptat terrorista.

 
Un gran desplegament d'efectius policials i d'emergències van envoltar la zona de Brooklyn, al barri de Greenwood Heights -a l'oest del districte-, per intentar torbar el responsable. L'alcalde de Nova York, Eric Adams, va assegurar a través d'un comunicat que està al cas de les últimes informacions sobre l'incident, i va demanar als ciutadans que s'allunyin de la zona per permetre als serveis d'emergència treballar en les millors condicions possibles. Així mateix, Joe Biden va ser informat dels fets i manté contacte amb Adams i la policia "per oferir qualsevol assistència, si es necessita".

 
 

A l'estació també es van trobar artefactes explosius. Les imatges del lloc dels fets també mostraven una gran acumulació de fum, que diverses fonts policials apuntaven a dispositius com bombes de fum o alguna mena d'aparell per crear-ne. La circulació de trens es va aturar durant diverses hores.
 
