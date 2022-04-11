#Breaking



🇺🇲💥Sounds like a large #explosion went off in Times Square near 7pm. There are reports of manholes on #fire.🔥 After the explosion, people were seen running#NYC #NewYork #TimesSquare #TimesSquareexplosion



Sun Apr 10 22



🔱 𝖠 𝖡 𝖸 𝖲 𝖲 ℭ𝔥𝔯𝔬𝔫𝔦𝔠𝔩𝔢𝔰 pic.twitter.com/qgNkXDpc3u — ♆ＡＢＹＳＳ ℭ 𝔥 𝔯 𝔬 𝔫 𝔦 𝔠 𝔩 𝔢 𝔰 (@AbyssChronicles) April 11, 2022

Manhole explosion causes mass panic in New York's Times Square; no reports of injuries pic.twitter.com/nxwSrpAfBy — BNO News (@BNONews) April 10, 2022

Escenes de caos i pànic aper una explosió a. Els fets han ocorregut aquest diumenge a la tarda -matinada d'aquest dilluns a- i les diverses detonacions s'han produït en el sistema de clavegueram. No s'han registrat ferits i elsde la ciutat investiguen què ha pogut passar.Els serveis d'emergència i lade Nova York van tancar temporalment la zona per comprovar si hi havia un perill per a la seguretat de les persones, o si fins i tot es podria tractar d'unLa possible causa de les explosions, segons les primeres investigacions dels Bombers, es pot haver degut a una acumulació excessiva deen el. La revisió dels edificis propers al lloc dels fets han descartat cap persona ferida ni cap dany estructural.

