🇺🇲💥Sounds like a large #explosion went off in Times Square near 7pm. There are reports of manholes on #fire.🔥 After the explosion, people were seen running#NYC #NewYork #TimesSquare #TimesSquareexplosion
Sun Apr 10 22
🔱 𝖠 𝖡 𝖸 𝖲 𝖲 ℭ𝔥𝔯𝔬𝔫𝔦𝔠𝔩𝔢𝔰 pic.twitter.com/qgNkXDpc3u — ♆ＡＢＹＳＳ ℭ 𝔥 𝔯 𝔬 𝔫 𝔦 𝔠 𝔩 𝔢 𝔰 (@AbyssChronicles) April 11, 2022
NOW - Laud explosion causes panic in New York's Times Square#BreakingNews #Newyork #USA pic.twitter.com/YehU87KTjr— Prakash Lalit (@PrakashLalit3) April 11, 2022
Manhole explosion causes mass panic in New York's Times Square; no reports of injuries pic.twitter.com/nxwSrpAfBy— BNO News (@BNONews) April 10, 2022
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.