Escenes de pànic a Nova York per una explosió a Times Square

La detonació s'ha produït al sistema de clavegueram i no ha deixat ferits; els Bombers investiguen què ha pogut passar

per L.G., Barcelona, Catalunya | 11 d'abril de 2022 a les 17:59 |
Escenes de caos i pànic a Nova York per una explosió a Times Square. Els fets han ocorregut aquest diumenge a la tarda -matinada d'aquest dilluns a Catalunya- i les diverses detonacions s'han produït en el sistema de clavegueram. No s'han registrat ferits i els Bombers de la ciutat investiguen què ha pogut passar.
 
Els serveis d'emergència i la policia de Nova York van tancar temporalment la zona per comprovar si hi havia un perill per a la seguretat de les persones, o si fins i tot es podria tractar d'un atemptat terrorista.

 
La possible causa de les explosions, segons les primeres investigacions dels Bombers, es pot haver degut a una acumulació excessiva de monòxid de carboni en el clavegueram. La revisió dels edificis propers al lloc dels fets han descartat cap persona ferida ni cap dany estructural.

