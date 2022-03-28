Logotip de NacióDigital
oscars 2022

Tots els guanyadors dels Oscars 2022

"CODA" aconsegueix el guardó a Millor Pel·lícula per davant de "The Power of the Dog", que només suma un guardó

per Victor Rodrigo, Barcelona, Catalunya | 28 de març de 2022 a les 06:22 |
han guanyat Jessica Chastain -per davant de Penélope Cruz-, Will Smith, Troy Kotsur i Ariana DeBose. | Flickr
CODA aconsegueix els principals premis de l'edició dels Oscars 2022 de l'Acadèmia de Hollywood per davant de The Power of the Dog. Encara que el film amb més guardons de la nit ha estat Dune, la pel·lícula sobre sords produïda per Apple TV+ s'ha endut el principal protagonisme. En les interpretacions han guanyat Jessica Chastain -per davant de Penélope Cruz-, Will Smith, Troy Kotsur i Ariana DeBose.

A més, aquesta nit s'ha produït un dels moments més impactants de la història dels prestigiosos guardons. L'actor Will Smith ha agredit en directe a l'humorista Chris Rock després d'un acudit sobre la seva dona, Jada Pinkett-Smith, i s'ha dedicat a insultar-lo i a recriminar-li la broma a crits. En una situació molt violenta, Rock ha reaccionat estupefacte al moment que ha protagonitzat Smith, que ha deixat en silenci tota la platea del Dolby Theatre de Los Ángeles.

 
Tots els guanyadors dels Oscar 2022
Millor pel·lícula
CODA


Millor director

Jane Campion per The Power of the Dog

Millor actor
Will Smith, per King Richard

Millor actriu
Jessica Chastain, per The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Millor actor de repartiment
Troy Kotsur per CODA

Millor actriu de repartiment
Ariana DeBose per West Side Story

Millor guió original
Belfast

Millor guió adaptat
CODA

Millor pel·lícula animada
Encanto

Millor pel·lícula de parla no anglesa
Drive My Car, de Ryûsusuke Hamaguchi

Millor fotografia
Dune

Millor disseny de producció
Dune

Millor vestuari
Cruella

Millor muntatge
Dune

Millors efectes visuals
Dune

Millor maquillatge i perruqueria
The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Millor so
Dune

Millor banda sonora
Dune

Millor cançó
No Time to Die, de Billie Eilish

Millor documental
Summer of Soul

Millor curtmetratge documental
The Queen of Basketball

Millor curtmetratge de ficció
The Long Goodbye

Millor curtmetratge animat
El limpiaparabrisas

Pel·lícula Preferida pel Públic
El amanecer de los muertos

Moment Preferit pel Públic
The Long Goodbye
 

 

