Tots els guanyadors dels Oscars 2022

|Tots els guanyadors dels Oscar 2022
|Millor pel·lícula
CODA
Millor director
Jane Campion per The Power of the Dog
Millor actor
Will Smith, per King Richard
Millor actriu
Jessica Chastain, per The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Millor actor de repartiment
Troy Kotsur per CODA
Millor actriu de repartiment
Ariana DeBose per West Side Story
Millor guió original
Belfast
Millor guió adaptat
CODA
Millor pel·lícula animada
Encanto
Millor pel·lícula de parla no anglesa
Drive My Car, de Ryûsusuke Hamaguchi
Millor fotografia
Dune
Millor disseny de producció
Dune
Millor vestuari
Cruella
Millor muntatge
Dune
Millors efectes visuals
Dune
Millor maquillatge i perruqueria
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Millor so
Dune
Millor banda sonora
Dune
Millor cançó
No Time to Die, de Billie Eilish
Millor documental
Summer of Soul
Millor curtmetratge documental
The Queen of Basketball
Millor curtmetratge de ficció
The Long Goodbye
Millor curtmetratge animat
El limpiaparabrisas
Pel·lícula Preferida pel Públic
El amanecer de los muertos
Moment Preferit pel Públic
The Long Goodbye
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.