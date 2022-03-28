Tots els guanyadors dels Oscars 2022

Millor pel·lícula

CODA



Millor director

Jane Campion per The Power of the Dog



Millor actor

Will Smith, per King Richard



Millor actriu

Jessica Chastain, per The Eyes of Tammy Faye



Millor actor de repartiment

Troy Kotsur per CODA



Millor actriu de repartiment

Ariana DeBose per West Side Story



Millor guió original

Belfast



Millor guió adaptat

CODA



Millor pel·lícula animada

Encanto



Millor pel·lícula de parla no anglesa

Drive My Car, de Ryûsusuke Hamaguchi



Millor fotografia

Dune



Millor disseny de producció

Dune



Millor vestuari

Cruella



Millor muntatge

Dune



Millors efectes visuals

Dune



Millor maquillatge i perruqueria

The Eyes of Tammy Faye



Millor so

Dune



Millor banda sonora

Dune



Millor cançó

No Time to Die, de Billie Eilish



Millor documental

Summer of Soul



Millor curtmetratge documental

The Queen of Basketball



Millor curtmetratge de ficció

The Long Goodbye



Millor curtmetratge animat

El limpiaparabrisas



Pel·lícula Preferida pel Públic

El amanecer de los muertos



Moment Preferit pel Públic

The Long Goodbye