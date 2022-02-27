Rússia restringeix l'accés dels seus ciutadans a Twitter

⚠️ Confirmed: Live metrics show that Twitter has been restricted on multiple providers in #Russia as of 9:00 a.m. UTC; the incident comes as the government clashes with social media platforms over policy in relation to the #Ukraine conflict 📉



📰 Report: https://t.co/ihPX8fb86s pic.twitter.com/nGrcHzjIXd — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 26, 2022

We’re aware that Twitter is being restricted for some people in Russia and are working to keep our service safe and accessible. — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 26, 2022

Access to @Twitter in Russia is being severely restricted. This message got through, but took a while. — Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) February 26, 2022

Es tracta d'una acció que vol evitar que la població puguide l'exèrcit rus a Ucraïna. Segons l'observatori d'Internet NetBlocks, el bloqueig es va iniciar aquest dissabte al matí i, per ara, continua.L'observatori explica que el govern rus està intentant frenar l'onada de piulades referents a la invasió i tambépels seus ciutadans. Una notícia que no ha agradat a, qui ja ha respost que "El conficte iniciat aquest dissabte ja va ser reportat per algunsenviats a Moscou, que explicaven quei que, finalment, molts no es publicaven. Steve Rosenberg, periodista de la BBC a Rússia, va piular que hi havia "restriccions" a Twitter.Es tracta d'una mesura que Rússia ja havia aplicat abans. Concretament, a principis del 2021, quan el candidat a destronar Putin del poder, Alexéi Navalni, va guanyar suports, el Kremlin va optar per restringir Twitter alegant "una".​​​​​

