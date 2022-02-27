Rússia restringeix l'accés dels seus ciutadans a Twitter

⚠️ Confirmed: Live metrics show that Twitter has been restricted on multiple providers in #Russia as of 9:00 a.m. UTC; the incident comes as the government clashes with social media platforms over policy in relation to the #Ukraine conflict 📉
📰 Report: https://t.co/ihPX8fb86s pic.twitter.com/nGrcHzjIXd — NetBlocks (@netblocks) February 26, 2022
We’re aware that Twitter is being restricted for some people in Russia and are working to keep our service safe and accessible.— Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) February 26, 2022
Access to @Twitter in Russia is being severely restricted. This message got through, but took a while.— Steve Rosenberg (@BBCSteveR) February 26, 2022
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.