Rússia restringeix l'accés dels seus ciutadans a Twitter

Les autoritats russes volen evitar que la població pugui veure les imatges de la invasió a Ucraïna i la companyia ja treballa per garantir un servei "segur i accessible"

per Irene Montagut, Barcelona, Catalunya | 27 de febrer de 2022 a les 13:02 |
Rússia limita l'accés dels ciutadans a Twitter | Pexels
El govern rus ha restringit l'accés dels seus ciutadans a Twitter. Es tracta d'una acció que vol evitar que la població pugui visualitzar imatges de la invasió de l'exèrcit rus a Ucraïna. Segons l'observatori d'Internet NetBlocks, el bloqueig es va iniciar aquest dissabte al matí i, per ara, continua. 
 
L'observatori explica que el govern rus està intentant frenar l'onada de piulades referents a la invasió i també censurar informació "delicada" pels seus ciutadans. Una notícia que no ha agradat a Twitter, qui ja ha respost que "estan treballant perquè l'accés sigui segur".

 
El conficte iniciat aquest dissabte ja va ser reportat per alguns periodistes enviats a Moscou, que explicaven que tenien dificultats per fer tuits i que, finalment, molts no es publicaven. Steve Rosenberg, periodista de la BBC a Rússia, va piular que hi havia "restriccions" a Twitter.

 
Es tracta d'una mesura que Rússia ja havia aplicat abans. Concretament, a principis del 2021, quan el candidat a destronar Putin del poder, Alexéi Navalni, va guanyar suports, el Kremlin va optar per restringir Twitter alegant "una mesura preventiva". 

Participació