Vídeos | Un míssil rus impacta contra un bloc de pisos a la zona oest de Kíev

🔴 El Ministerio de Defensa de Rusia confirma haber logrado un "control completo" sobre la central nuclear de Chernóbil. La radiación de fondo está normal, según los militares— RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) February 25, 2022
SEPA MÁS: https://t.co/OqllKTvkAQ pic.twitter.com/Mrlmcv8KQg
Per ara, el govern ucraïnès ha confirmat almenys 137 morts, i centenars de ferits, però les xifres podrien ser molt més altes, ja que els atacs han continuat durant la nit i matinada. Durant la nit, i segons informen diversos mitjans ucraïnesos i internacionals, centenars de persones s'han refugiat a les estacions de metro de Kíev per possibles bombardejos.
🇺🇦❌🇷🇺Ukrainian troops hit a military airfield in Millerovo in the Rostov region— The RAGE X (@theragex) February 25, 2022
The attack was struck by the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Tochka-U operational and tactical missile.#Ukraine #Russia pic.twitter.com/dFcorF1dKN
🔴 URGENTE— Kallil Oliveira (@kalliloliveira_) February 24, 2022
Rússia assume o controle da usina nuclear de Chernobyl: pic.twitter.com/eTR9dwLWmK
CCTV footage appears to show Russian troops crossing into Ukraine from Crimea: The Ukrainian border guard committee released CCTV footage which purportedly shows Russian troops crossing a border checkpoint into Ukraine from Crimea on February 24, 2022. In a statement, the pic.twitter.com/7tSNfMe5ZS— worldnews24u (@worldnews24u) February 24, 2022
Missile strike reportedly on a warehouse in Odessa. https://t.co/FbnFWYWPWV pic.twitter.com/xJYbUcJ2Fo— Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 24, 2022
Confirmed by Ukrainian authorities. A large air assault operation with Mi-8 helicopters on Antonov International Airport in Hostomel. Interior Ministry says Russia has seized control. Very dangerous; it’s just 15 minutes west of the capital ring road. pic.twitter.com/JhlyVktVRC— Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022
🇷🇺💥🇺🇦 Increíble este vídeo de uno de los corresponsales de CNN en Kiev justo al lado del aeropuerto en Hostomel, al noroeste de Kiev. Eso son paracaidistas RUSOS controlando la zona.— Emilio Doménech (@Nanisimo) February 24, 2022
Los ucranianos están intentando recapturar ese aeropuerto ahora mismo.pic.twitter.com/Vp6tVJ3jXc
A 20km de Kíev, imatges que em passa un contacte que hi havia d’anar el dia 5 per feina… hi parlarem al @BalcoSERCAT avui pic.twitter.com/ojVEbwk9vw— Laura Estrada (@laauraestrada) February 24, 2022
Wow. Video of a missile hitting an airport, reportedly in Ivano-Frankivsk in Western Ukraine. The geographic scale of this thing is crazy pic.twitter.com/odhvqin77Y— Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022
no comments pic.twitter.com/vFcQp5kWAy— IgorGirkin (@GirkinGirkin) February 24, 2022
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.