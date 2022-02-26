Logotip de NacióDigital
guerra a ucraïna

Vídeos | Un míssil rus impacta contra un bloc de pisos a la zona oest de Kíev

Un recull del material gràfic que aporten els mitjans internacionals i els testimonis directes de la guerra a Ucraïna

per Lluís Girona, Barcelona, Catalunya | 26 de febrer de 2022 a les 15:22 |
Soldats ucraïnesos, al front | Europa Press
Tercera jornada de guerra a Ucraïna, amb efectes devastadors per a Kíev. La capital ucraïnesa, que manté el setge contra l'exèrcit de Rússia, ha rebut més impactes de míssils, projectils i bombardejos durant tota la nit, matinada i matí de dissabte. Les baixes civils, segons les informacions dels corresponsals i els serveis governamentals del govern de Volodímir Zelenski, es compten per desenes. 

En aquesta situació de caos i incertesa per als habitants de Kíev, s'ha enregistrat un dels moments més greus per a la població civil. Un míssil de l'exèrcit rus ha impactat contra un bloc d'habitatges a la zona oest de la capital. És l'empremta més visible i significativa d'una nit en la qual les autoritats ucraïneses han comptabilitzat fins a 35 ferits a Kíev.



Un dels punts més calents de la invasió russa durant la jornada de dijous va ser la presa de Txernòbil (i de la seva planta nuclear) per part de l'exèrcit del Kremlin. Mitjans oficials de Rússia han publicat vídeos dels tancs rodejant la famosa planta nuclear.

 

Per ara, el govern ucraïnès ha confirmat almenys 137 morts, i centenars de ferits, però les xifres podrien ser molt més altes, ja que els atacs han continuat durant la nit i matinada. Durant la nit, i segons informen diversos mitjans ucraïnesos i internacionals, centenars de persones s'han refugiat a les estacions de metro de Kíev per possibles bombardejos.

