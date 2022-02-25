Vídeos | Així ocupen les tropes russes la planta nuclear de Txernòbil

🔴 El Ministerio de Defensa de Rusia confirma haber logrado un "control completo" sobre la central nuclear de Chernóbil. La radiación de fondo está normal, según los militares



SEPA MÁS: https://t.co/OqllKTvkAQ pic.twitter.com/Mrlmcv8KQg — RT en Español (@ActualidadRT) February 25, 2022

🇺🇦❌🇷🇺Ukrainian troops hit a military airfield in Millerovo in the Rostov region



The attack was struck by the Armed Forces of Ukraine with the Tochka-U operational and tactical missile.#Ukraine #Russia pic.twitter.com/dFcorF1dKN — The RAGE X (@theragex) February 25, 2022

🔴 URGENTE



Rússia assume o controle da usina nuclear de Chernobyl: pic.twitter.com/eTR9dwLWmK — Kallil Oliveira (@kalliloliveira_) February 24, 2022

CCTV footage appears to show Russian troops crossing into Ukraine from Crimea: The Ukrainian border guard committee released CCTV footage which purportedly shows Russian troops crossing a border checkpoint into Ukraine from Crimea on February 24, 2022. In a statement, the pic.twitter.com/7tSNfMe5ZS — worldnews24u (@worldnews24u) February 24, 2022

Missile strike reportedly on a warehouse in Odessa. https://t.co/FbnFWYWPWV pic.twitter.com/xJYbUcJ2Fo — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 24, 2022

Confirmed by Ukrainian authorities. A large air assault operation with Mi-8 helicopters on Antonov International Airport in Hostomel. Interior Ministry says Russia has seized control. Very dangerous; it’s just 15 minutes west of the capital ring road. pic.twitter.com/JhlyVktVRC — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

🇷🇺💥🇺🇦 Increíble este vídeo de uno de los corresponsales de CNN en Kiev justo al lado del aeropuerto en Hostomel, al noroeste de Kiev. Eso son paracaidistas RUSOS controlando la zona.



Los ucranianos están intentando recapturar ese aeropuerto ahora mismo.pic.twitter.com/Vp6tVJ3jXc — Emilio Doménech (@Nanisimo) February 24, 2022

A 20km de Kíev, imatges que em passa un contacte que hi havia d’anar el dia 5 per feina… hi parlarem al @BalcoSERCAT avui pic.twitter.com/ojVEbwk9vw — Laura Estrada (@laauraestrada) February 24, 2022

Wow. Video of a missile hitting an airport, reportedly in Ivano-Frankivsk in Western Ukraine. The geographic scale of this thing is crazy pic.twitter.com/odhvqin77Y — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

La guerra colpeja i enfonsa. L'exèrcit rus, per ordres de, va iniciar ahir a la matinada un atac coordinat per ocupar diverses zones del país veí, en una escalada militar sense precedents.va realitzar bombardejos contra diverses ciutats i punts estratègics militars ucraïnesos des de primera hora de la matinada, generant una situació de caos. Un dels punts més calents de la invasió russa durant la jornada de dijous va ser la presa deper part de l'exèrcit del Kremlin. Mitjans oficials de Rússia han publicat vídeos dels tancs rodejant la famosa planta nuclear.Per ara, el govern ucraïnès ha confirmat almenysperò les xifres podrien ser molt més altes, ja que els atacs han continuat durant la nit i matinada. Durant la nit, i segons informen diversos mitjans ucraïnesos i internacionals, centenars de persones s'han refugiat a les estacions de metro de Kíev per possibles bombardejos.​​​​​​

