guerra a ucraïna

Vídeos | Així ocupen les tropes russes la planta nuclear de Txernòbil

Un recull del material gràfic que aporten els mitjans internacionals i els testimonis directes de la guerra a Ucraïna

per Lluís Girona, Barcelona, Catalunya | 25 de febrer de 2022 a les 10:38 |
Una de les explosions en territori ucraïnès | Europa Press
La guerra colpeja i enfonsa Ucraïna per moments. L'exèrcit rus, per ordres de Vladímir Putin, va iniciar ahir a la matinada un atac coordinat per ocupar diverses zones del país veí, en una escalada militar sense precedents. Rússia va realitzar bombardejos contra diverses ciutats i punts estratègics militars ucraïnesos des de primera hora de la matinada, generant una situació de caos. Un dels punts més calents de la invasió russa durant la jornada de dijous va ser la presa de Txernòbil (i de la seva planta nuclear) per part de l'exèrcit del Kremlin. Mitjans oficials de Rússia han publicat vídeos dels tancs rodejant la famosa planta nuclear.
 
Per ara, el govern ucraïnès ha confirmat almenys 137 morts, i centenars de ferits, però les xifres podrien ser molt més altes, ja que els atacs han continuat durant la nit i matinada. Durant la nit, i segons informen diversos mitjans ucraïnesos i internacionals, centenars de persones s'han refugiat a les estacions de metro de Kíev per possibles bombardejos.

​​​

 

