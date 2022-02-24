Logotip de NacióDigital
guerra a ucraïna

Vídeos | Així han estat les primeres hores de la invasió russa d'Ucraïna

Un recull del material gràfic que aporten els mitjans internacionals i els testimonis directes de l'inici de la guerra

per Lluís Girona, Barcelona, Catalunya | 24 de febrer de 2022 a les 16:27 |
Diversos tancs rusos, abans d'entrar a Ucraïna | Europa Press
La guerra ha arribat a Ucraïna. L'exèrcit rus, per ordres de Vladímir Putin, ha iniciat aquesta matinada un atac coordinat per ocupar diverses zones del país veí, en una escalada militar sense precedents. Rússia ha realitzat bombardejos contra diverses ciutats i punts estratègics militars ucraïnesos des de primera hora de la matinada, generant una situació de caos.

Ara per ara, es comptabilitzen, com a mínim 40 militars ucraïnesos morts i desenes de civils que han perdut la vida en els enfrontaments a la frontera de la regió del Donbass. Altres informacions, a primera hora de la tarda, apunten a desenes de morts de tots dos bàndols. El recull gràfic de mitjans internacionals i de testimonis directes de la guerra mostren com han estat les primeres hores de la invasió russa d'Ucraïna.

 

