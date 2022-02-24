Vídeos | Així han estat les primeres hores de la invasió russa d'Ucraïna

CCTV footage appears to show Russian troops crossing into Ukraine from Crimea: The Ukrainian border guard committee released CCTV footage which purportedly shows Russian troops crossing a border checkpoint into Ukraine from Crimea on February 24, 2022. In a statement, the pic.twitter.com/7tSNfMe5ZS — worldnews24u (@worldnews24u) February 24, 2022

Missile strike reportedly on a warehouse in Odessa. https://t.co/FbnFWYWPWV pic.twitter.com/xJYbUcJ2Fo — Rob Lee (@RALee85) February 24, 2022

Confirmed by Ukrainian authorities. A large air assault operation with Mi-8 helicopters on Antonov International Airport in Hostomel. Interior Ministry says Russia has seized control. Very dangerous; it’s just 15 minutes west of the capital ring road. pic.twitter.com/JhlyVktVRC — Christopher Miller (@ChristopherJM) February 24, 2022

🇷🇺💥🇺🇦 Increíble este vídeo de uno de los corresponsales de CNN en Kiev justo al lado del aeropuerto en Hostomel, al noroeste de Kiev. Eso son paracaidistas RUSOS controlando la zona.



Los ucranianos están intentando recapturar ese aeropuerto ahora mismo.pic.twitter.com/Vp6tVJ3jXc — Emilio Doménech (@Nanisimo) February 24, 2022

A 20km de Kíev, imatges que em passa un contacte que hi havia d’anar el dia 5 per feina… hi parlarem al @BalcoSERCAT avui pic.twitter.com/ojVEbwk9vw — Laura Estrada (@laauraestrada) February 24, 2022

Wow. Video of a missile hitting an airport, reportedly in Ivano-Frankivsk in Western Ukraine. The geographic scale of this thing is crazy pic.twitter.com/odhvqin77Y — Alec Luhn (@ASLuhn) February 24, 2022

La guerra ha arribat a. L'exèrcit rus, per ordres de, ha iniciat aquesta matinada un atac coordinat per ocupar diverses zones del país veí, en una escalada militar sense precedents.ha realitzat bombardejos contra diverses ciutats i punts estratègics militars ucraïnesos des de primera hora de la matinada, generant una situació de caos.Ara per ara, es comptabilitzen, com a mínim 40 militars ucraïnesosi desenes de civils que han perdut la vida en els enfrontaments a la frontera de la regió del. Altres informacions, a primera hora de la tarda, apunten a desenes de morts de tots dos. El recull gràfic de mitjans internacionals i de testimonis directes de la guerra mostren com han estat les primeres hores de larussa d'Ucraïna.​​​​​​

