12/10/2021 7:26 AM CST: Severe storms are expected from the mid/lower MS Valley into the OH/TN Valley, mainly this evening into tonight. Damaging winds and tornadoes (some strong) are the primary concerns, though a few instances of large hail are also possible. pic.twitter.com/eDUXkcGlYs — NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) December 10, 2021

,

Almenys mig centenar de persones han mort aquest divendres a, als, a causa d'un fort episodi de. La zona més afectada és al comtat de, situat a l'extrem sud-oest de l', que ha patit diversos tornados ien les darreres hores. També s'ha registrat el mateix fenomen en estats veïns comSegons elde Kentucky,la xifra dese situa entre els 70 i els 100 i no descarta descobrir més cossos els pròxims dies i hores. A més, ha anunciat que els serveis d', entre els que s'hi trobeni la, es troben treballant sobre el. També s'han enviat camions cisterna davant de la falta d'aigua corrent. Les autoritats apunten que el tornado va tocar terra durant més de 250

La majoria de víctimes, segons Beshear, s'han produït per l'esfrondrament d'edificis, entre els quals hi destaca una fàbrica a Mayfield, la ciutat més gran i capital del comptat, on haurien mort diverses persones després que l'edifici quedés "com un solar". També han patit els efectes del tornado el Palau de Justícia i la presó de la ciutat. A hores d'ara, ha dit, ja és l'episodi de tornados "més greu de la història de l'estat".





The death toll will exceed 50 Kentuckians & will likely end up around 100 says @GovAndyBeshea, who called it “the most severe #Tornado event in #Kentucky history”

4 #Tornadoes touched down, including 1 that touched down continuously for more than 200 miles just in Kentucky#US pic.twitter.com/YFF3QIytSz — 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) December 11, 2021

Any radar confirmed tornados near BNA? I live close by and caught this pic.twitter.com/SpTt1PM7Rh — Flat Blaque Media (@KodyValera) December 11, 2021

This just happened in Bowling Green, Kentucky. News station reporting live about a tornado approaching and the feed cut out shortly after this. Scary sight. pic.twitter.com/naDWqddAWD — Hunter King (@__HunterKing__) December 11, 2021

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.

Fes-te subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.

Fes-te subscriptor