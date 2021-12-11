12/10/2021 7:26 AM CST: Severe storms are expected from the mid/lower MS Valley into the OH/TN Valley, mainly this evening into tonight. Damaging winds and tornadoes (some strong) are the primary concerns, though a few instances of large hail are also possible. pic.twitter.com/eDUXkcGlYs— NWS Storm Prediction Center (@NWSSPC) December 10, 2021
La majoria de víctimes, segons Beshear, s'han produït per l'esfrondrament d'edificis, entre els quals hi destaca una fàbrica a Mayfield, la ciutat més gran i capital del comptat, on haurien mort diverses persones després que l'edifici quedés "com un solar". També han patit els efectes del tornado el Palau de Justícia i la presó de la ciutat. A hores d'ara, ha dit, ja és l'episodi de tornados "més greu de la història de l'estat".
Officials are working to rescue people in a #collapsed candle factory. #KYwx #mayfieldtornado #Mayfield, #Kentucky
Tornado hit #Mayfield, #Kentucky, #UnitedStates #catastrophic #tornadoes #TornadoEmergency #TORNADOWARNING #weather #USA pic.twitter.com/Fdw6lNhay5 — Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) December 11, 2021
The death toll will exceed 50 Kentuckians & will likely end up around 100 says @GovAndyBeshea, who called it “the most severe #Tornado event in #Kentucky history”— 🌎 Sarwar 🌐 (@ferozwala) December 11, 2021
4 #Tornadoes touched down, including 1 that touched down continuously for more than 200 miles just in Kentucky#US pic.twitter.com/YFF3QIytSz
Any radar confirmed tornados near BNA? I live close by and caught this pic.twitter.com/SpTt1PM7Rh— Flat Blaque Media (@KodyValera) December 11, 2021
This just happened in Bowling Green, Kentucky. News station reporting live about a tornado approaching and the feed cut out shortly after this. Scary sight. pic.twitter.com/naDWqddAWD— Hunter King (@__HunterKing__) December 11, 2021
