Un tornado als Estats Units causa desenes de morts i greus destrosses

La zona més afectada és el sud-oest de Kentucky, però també hi ha estralls a quatre estats més

per M.S., Barcelona, Catalunya | 11 de desembre de 2021 a les 13:59 |
Almenys mig centenar de persones han mort aquest divendres a Kentucky, als Estats Units, a causa d'un fort episodi de tornados. La zona més afectada és al comtat de Graves, situat a l'extrem sud-oest de l'estat, que ha patit diversos tornados i tempestes en les darreres hores. També s'ha registrat el mateix fenomen en estats veïns com Arkansas, Illinois, Tennessee i Missouri.
 

Segons el governador de Kentucky, Andy Beshearla xifra de morts se situa entre els 70 i els 100 i no descarta descobrir més cossos els pròxims dies i hores. A més, ha anunciat que els serveis d'emergència, entre els que s'hi troben sanitaris, bombers i la Guàrdia Nacional, es troben treballant sobre el terreny. També s'han enviat camions cisterna davant de la falta d'aigua corrent. Les autoritats apunten que el tornado va tocar terra durant més de 250 quilòmetres.

La majoria de víctimes, segons Beshear, s'han produït per l'esfrondrament d'edificis, entre els quals hi destaca una fàbrica a Mayfield, la ciutat més gran i capital del comptat, on haurien mort diverses persones després que l'edifici quedés "com un solar". També han patit els efectes del tornado el Palau de Justícia i la presó de la ciutat. A hores d'ara, ha dit, ja és l'episodi de tornados "més greu de la història de l'estat".

 

 

