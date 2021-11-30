Logotip de NacióDigital
EN DIRECTE | Tota l'actualitat, al minut | GRÀFICS i MAPES | La vacunació, en dades
INTERNACIONAL

El temporal de neu deixa un grup de 60 britànics aïllats en un pub del Regne Unit

Les severes condicions climàtiques no impedeixen el bon humor dels clients i que gaudeixin de "molta cervesa"

per I.M., Barcelona, Catalunya | 30 de novembre de 2021 a les 09:15 |
El pub on han quedat atrapats per la neu | The Tan Hill Inn
El temporal de neu d'aquest cap de setmana també ha afectat el Regne Unit. Una seixantena de persones van quedar atrapades el divendres en un pub a Yorkshire Dales, al centre del país. Hi van anar per gaudir d'un concert i la tempesta de neu i fred els ha deixat aïllats durant tot el cap de setmana. Els clients van poder sortir el dilluns en disminuir l'efecte del teporal.
 

Com es pot veure en algunes imatges publicades a les xarxes socials, als carrers s'hi ha acumulat fins a un metre de neu, un fet que impedia els clients tornar a casa seva. Així, el pub s'ha convertit en un hostal durant tres dies i, tal com explica la propietària a Facebook, els ànims eren bons. "Alguns em van dir que s'hi quedarien més temps", bromeja la propietària mentre explica que es van entretenir fent karaokes i bevent "molta cervesa".
 
Altres notícies que et poden interessar

operatiu policial
Material nazi, armes i drogues: cop policial a la cúpula de «Boixos Nois»

missió espacial
Per què la NASA ha iniciat una «missió suïcida» per desviar un asteroide?

sologàmia
​La model brasilera que es va casar amb ella mateixa es divorcia
​​​
sèries
La nova sèrie coreana que arrasa a Netflix (i ja comparen amb «El juego del calamar»)

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.

Fes-te subscriptor

 

Arxivat a:
Internacional, cervesa, atrapats, temporal, pub, Regne Unit
Participació