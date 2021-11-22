Adele aconsegueix que Spotify canviï la reproducció aleatòria

La plataforma li va contestar amb un altre tuit: "Qualsevol cosa per tu".
This was the only request I had in our ever changing industry! We don’t create albums with so much care and thought into our track listing for no reason. Our art tells a story and our stories should be listened to as we intended. Thank you Spotify for listening 🍷♥️ https://t.co/XWlykhqxAy— Adele (@Adele) November 21, 2021
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.