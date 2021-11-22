Logotip de NacióDigital
MÚSICA

Adele aconsegueix que Spotify canviï la reproducció aleatòria

D'ara endavant les cançons es reproduiran en l'ordre dels discos

per NacióDigital, Barcelona, Catalunya | 22 de novembre de 2021 a les 13:38 |
La cantant Adele. | EP
La cantant Adele va sol·licitar a Spotify que canviés l'opció de reproduir aleatòriament els àlbums musicals. L'artista argumentava que estan creats per ser reproduïts en un ordre específic, com els capítols d'un llibre, i la plataforma ha acceptat la petició i ha canviat el botó de reproducció aleatòria.

D'ara endavant les cançons s'escoltaran ara segons l'ordre en el qual estan establertes en els discos. No sols en els d'Adele, sinó en tots.


"Aquesta és l'única sol·licitud que he tingut en la nostra indústria en constant canvi! No creem àlbums amb tanta cura i pensament en la nostra llista de cançons sense cap motiu. El nostre art explica una història i les nostres històries han de ser escoltades com pretenem. Gràcies, Spotify, per escoltar". La plataforma li va contestar amb un altre tuit: "Qualsevol cosa per tu". 

