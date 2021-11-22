Logotip de NacióDigital
Almenys cinc morts i una quarantena de ferits en un atropellament en una desfilada de Nadal als EUA

La policia no descarta cap hipòtesi per al sinistre de Wisconsin

per Pere Pratdesaba, Barcelona, Catalunya | 22 de novembre de 2021 a les 07:48 |
Almenys cinc persones han mort i una quarantena han resultat ferides després d'un atropellament massiu durant una desfilada nadalenca a la ciutat de Waukesha, a l'estat de Wisconsin dels Estats Units, aquest diumenge. Segons s'observa en imatges difoses a les xarxes i gravades per testimonis, un cotxe vermell s'abraona cap als participants de la desfilada en un moment en què es troben caminant per un carrer i es veu com envesteix diversos dels participants.
 
El cap de la policia de Waukesha, Daniel Thompson, ha confirmat que el vehicle ha impactat contra més d'una vintena de persones. En un comunicat, la policia ha informat d'almenys cinc morts i més de quaranta ferits. Entre les víctimes hi ha menors d'edat.


La policia ha detingut la persona que conduïa el vehicle però, de moment, no han transcendit les motivacions de l'atac. No es descarta cap hipòtesi, des d'un accident fins a un fet intencionat amb motivacions terroristes.

Thompson ha assegurat que el lloc "és segur" i ha descartat una amenaça a la zona. Els ferits ja han estat traslladats a centres sanitaris propers.


Fonts de l'Administració han traslladat a la cadena que la Casa Blanca està monitoritzant la situació, mentre que l'FBI ha confirmat que l'oficina a Milwaukee està al cas del succés.
 

 

