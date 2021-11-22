Un auto atropelló a la gente que participaba de un desfile navideño en Waukesha, Wisconsin 🇺🇸. Hay varios muertos. 💔😢
⚠️ IMÁGENES SENSIBLES ⚠️pic.twitter.com/0Xl0xJWnMV — Valentín Torres Erwerle ✍️🎙️ (@TorresErwerle) November 22, 2021
#Wisconsin Suv sulla parata di Natale, diversi morti e almeno 20 feriti. Tra loro anche bambini. Un fermato https://t.co/uTCVFGZgaI— Il Giorno (@qn_giorno) November 22, 2021
At least five people died and more than 40 others were injured after a vehicle plowed into a crowd in Waukesha, US state of Wisconsin, on Sunday, according to the city. #Wisconsin pic.twitter.com/HYfZ0cIyOY— China Daily World (@ChinaDailyWorld) November 22, 2021
