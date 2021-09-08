Kosovo escalfa el partit contra Espanya, «l'equip que ve des de Madrid»

1️⃣ One more sleep until we face the team who traveled from Madrid, in #WorldCup Qualifiers.
Absolutely buzzing! 🔥🔥#KOSESP | 🇽🇰🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/ZHElHqsx1p — Kosovan Football 🇽🇰 | 💉 (@kosovanfooty_EN) September 7, 2021
While we face ESP today, the second country in a row (after GRE) that hasn't recognized us as a nation, we carry in our shoulders the power of sportsmanship in humankind.
From the land of the free and the home of the brave.
From war refugees, to #WorldCup dreamers. #Kosovo 🇽🇰 pic.twitter.com/dh64XBcJct — Kosovan Football 🇽🇰 | 💉 (@kosovanfooty_EN) September 8, 2021
