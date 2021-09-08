Logotip de NacióDigital
Kosovo escalfa el partit contra Espanya, «l'equip que ve des de Madrid»

El compte de Twitter de la federació de futbol kosovar diu tenir "el poder de l'esportivitat i la humanitat" en el partit contra la selecció espanyola

per Lluís Girona, Barcelona, Catalunya | 8 de setembre de 2021 a les 15:35 |
La selecció de Kosovo, abans d'un partit | Federació de Futbol de Kosovo
La federació de futbol de Kosovo ha començat a escalfar el partit d'aquest dimecres a la nit contra Espanya. En una primera publicació dimarts al vespre, el compte de Twitter de la federació kosovar ha volgut recordar que quedava una nit més per enfrontar-se a "l'equip que ha viatjat des de Madrid", evitant la menció a la selecció espanyola.
 
Però aquí no acaben els missatges. Aquest mateix dimecres el mateix compte de Twitter ha publicat un nou missatge en què reivindica tenir "el poder de l'esportivitat i la humanitat" en el partit contra la selecció espanyola. Tot això ve donat perquè Espanya i Televisió Espanyola van fer malabars per evitar parlar de Kosovo com a país, ja que no és reconegut per l'Estat.

 
El mateix missatge recorda que "és el segon país seguit" contra qui s'enfronten que no els reconeix com a país, després de Grècia. "Des de la terra de la llibertat i la casa dels valents; de refugiats de guerra a somiadors", finalitza la publicació, acompanyada d'una foto de refugiats kosovars i l'actual selecció nacional.

 

