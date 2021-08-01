Logotip de NacióDigital
acte públic

Vídeo | La destresa còmica de Boris Johnson a l'hora d'obrir un paraigües

El primer ministre britànic protagonitza una divertida escena

per NacióDigital, Barcelona, Catalunya | 1 d'agost de 2021 a les 12:05 |
El primer ministre britànic, Boris Johnson, ha esdevingut, amb voluntat o no, viral, per la destresa que ha demostrat a l'hora d'obrir un paraigües, en un acte de memòria a policies morts en acte oficial, celebrat aquesta setmana al Memorial Nacional Arboretum. 

Johnson, assegut al costat del príncep Carles, que sí sosté correctament el paraigües, obre el seu i l'ofereix a una dona que hi ha darrere, que, elegantment, rebutja i de sobte se li tanca. Torna a obrir-lo i la força del vent el capgira i provoca una escena d'allò més absurda i motiva les rialles, inclosa les de l'hereu a la corona britànica. 

  El mateix Johnson se'n riu un cop aconsegueix guanyar la batalla contra el paraigües i el vent. I és que la imatge ha fet circular mofes de tot tipus i hi ha usuaris que a les xarxes l'han comparat amb destacats còmics britànics com Mr. Bean o Benny Hill


De fet, hi ha internautes que han fet feina i han posat la música del show de l'actor anglès que a la dècada dels 90 va ser tot un èxit a l'Estat, amb la baralla de Johnson amb el seu paraigües.  
 


 

 

