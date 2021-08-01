Vídeo | La destresa còmica de Boris Johnson a l'hora d'obrir un paraigües

El mateix Johnson se'n riu un cop aconsegueix guanyar la batalla contra el paraigües i el vent. I és que la imatge ha fet circular mofes de tot tipus i hi ha usuaris que a les xarxes l'han comparat amb destacats còmics britànics com Mr. Bean o Benny Hill.
Boris Johnson struggles with an umbrella, much to the amusement of the Prince of Wales and Home Secretary Priti Patel.— Channel 5 News (@5_News) July 28, 2021
The Prime Minister was attending a dedication ceremony of the UK Police Memorial at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire.#5News pic.twitter.com/dKsJ8E3ZnS
El show de Benny Hill 🤦♂️ (incluye música) 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/AN4sILm03a— 𝓤𝓷𝓸 𝓭𝓲 𝓷𝓸𝓲 (@Nandiiux) July 29, 2021
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.