Allau de crítiques a Djokovic per no aguantar la pressió després d'alliçonar Biles

Pues para saber gestionar la presión tan bien y disfrutar de ese privilegio tanto Djokovic ha ganado la mismas medallas que Simone Biles.— Gabriel Rufián (@gabrielrufian) July 31, 2021
Novak Djokovic to Simone Biles: “Without pressure there is no professional sport. If you are aiming to be at the top of the game you better start learning how to deal with pressure.”— εκτορας (@Hgserrano) July 31, 2021
Also Djokovic:pic.twitter.com/60gR41Im4B
Djokovic hace unos días sobre la retirada de Simone Biles: "La presión es un privilegio. Yo he aprendido a gestionarla".
Djokovic hace unos minutos: pic.twitter.com/5EINVHKBoH — PabloMM (@pablom_m) July 31, 2021
Djokovic to Simone Biles: 'If you are aiming to be at the top of the game you better start learning how to deal with pressure'. #SimoneBiles— Aayush Sharma (@AayushJourno) July 31, 2021
Also Djokovic: pic.twitter.com/KF6yI9Dujx
