Allau de crítiques a Djokovic per no aguantar la pressió després d'alliçonar Biles

Fa uns dies va dir a la gimnasta dels Estats Units que "la pressió és un privilegi"

per A.M, 31 de juliol de 2021 a les 16:48 |
Djokovic ha trencat una raqueta durant el partit amb Carreño. | APF
Fa uns dies la gimnasta estatunidenca Simone Biles, guanyadora de sis medalles d'or en anteriors JJOO, va decidir retirar-se de la competició per problemes de salut mental. A les paraules de Biles, el millor jugador del món de tenis, Novak Djokovic, li va respondre dient que "la pressió és un privilegi".

Doncs bé, aquest dissabte 31 de juliol el serbi ha caigut en les semifinals masculines de tenis de Tòquio 2020 contra l'espanyol, Pablo Carreño. El número u ha perdut per 6-4, 6-7 i 6-3 i després de la seva actitud durant el partit, l'allau de crítiques no ha tardat a arribar. Djokovic ha llençat enfadat una raqueta a la grada -sense públic- i n'ha trencat una altra contra la xarxa.


Són moltes les persones que retreuen a Djokovic les paraules que va dir a Biles. "Sense la pressió no existiria l'esport professional" i va afegir: "si el teu objectiu és estar a dalt de tot  e l'esport, el millor és que comencis a aprendre a mediar amb la pressió i els moments difícils tant dins com fora de la pista".

Entre els comentaris que s'han fet, hi ha el del portaveu d'ERC al Congrés dels Diputats, Gabriel Rufián i d'altres que li recorden que ell tampoc sap lidiar amb la pressió, tal com demanava a Biles. 

   

 

