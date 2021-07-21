La selecció noruega d'handbol platja es nega a competir en biquini

Les jugadores ho consideren discriminatori, antiquat i creuen que sexualitza les esportistes. És per això que es van saltar la normativa i van cobrir el seu torç i les seves cames. De fet, l'equip noruec estava disposat a saltar-se les regles en tots els partits, però la Federació Europea d'Handbol (EHF) va endurir la sanció.
The Norwegian beach volleyball girls wanted to play in these shorts instead of in bikini bottoms which they found too revealing but were threatened by the EC tournament organizer with fines if they wore anything covering more than 10cm of their butts pic.twitter.com/LHSxXz91CM— Tradia (@amalieskram) July 15, 2021
For anyone curious, this is a group shot of both beach handball teams from Norway. pic.twitter.com/sJdnlsojzB— Ina Aletheia (@inaaletheia) July 18, 2021
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.