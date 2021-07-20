Logotip de NacióDigital
esports

La selecció noruega d'handbol platja es nega a competir en biquini

Ho van fer en el partit en què es jugaven la medalla de bronze com a protesta contra el reglament oficial, que les obliga a anar en biquini

per NacióDigital, Barcelona, Catalunya | 20 de juliol de 2021 a les 16:05 |
Selecció noruega d'handbol platja. | Twitter
Amb un top i unes malles. Les jugadores de voleibol platja de la selecció de Noruega van decidir competir amb aquest uniforme al Campionat d'Europa. Ho van fer en el partit en què es jugaven la medalla de bronze com a protesta contra el reglament oficial, que les obliga a anar en biquini. Les jugadores ho consideren discriminatori, antiquat i creuen que sexualitza les esportistes. És per això que es van saltar la normativa i van cobrir el seu torç i les seves cames. De fet, l'equip noruec estava disposat a saltar-se les regles en tots els partits, però la Federació Europea d'Handbol (EHF) va endurir la sanció.

"Primer ens van dir que ens imposarien una multa de 500 corones per persona i partit, que en total serien 50.000 corones. Vam dir que sí", expliquen, fins que van començar les amenaces de desqualificació. "Així que ens vam veure obligades a jugar amb biquini", assegurava la capitana de la selecció, Katinka Haltvik.


La federació noruega ha estat protestant des de principis d'any i demanant la supressió de la norma, però de moment no han escoltat la seva petició. Perquè us feu una idea de la diferència que hi ha entre la vestimenta de la selecció masculina i femenina, us deixem una foto.

 

