Mor Bo, el gos dels Obama: «La nostra família ha perdut un amic vertader»

Michelle i Barack Obama han lamentat la pèrdua de la mascota a través de les xarxes socials

per NacióDigital , 9 de maig de 2021 a les 14:56 |
Bo i Barack Obama corrents pels passadissos de la Casa Blanca | @BarackObama
L'expresident dels Estats Units Barack Obama i l'exprimera dama, Michelle han anunciat la mort del seu gos Bo, que va acompanyar a la família durant els vuit anys que van estar a la Casa Blanca.
  "No som els únics que estimàvem a Bo i donem les gràcies per l'amor que tothom li ha mostrat durant anys. Per favor, abraceu una mica més fort els peluts de la família aquesta nit i acaricieu-los la panxa de la nostra part", escriu Michelle en la piulada de Twitter en què anuncia la mort de la mascota


Per la seva part, l'expresident ha compartit a Twitter diverses fotografies de Bo, on el recorda com un "amic vertader i lleial company". "Avui la nostra família ha perdut  un autèntic amic i un fidel company. Durant més d'una dècada, Bo va ser una presència constant i gentil a les nostres vides, feliç de veure'ns en els nostres dies bons, dies dolents i tots els altres dies", ha escrit Obama. 

 

