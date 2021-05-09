Mor Bo, el gos dels Obama: «La nostra família ha perdut un amic vertader»

"No som els únics que estimàvem a Bo i donem les gràcies per l'amor que tothom li ha mostrat durant anys. Per favor, abraceu una mica més fort els peluts de la família aquesta nit i acaricieu-los la panxa de la nostra part", escriu Michelle en la piulada de Twitter en què anuncia la mort de la mascota
This afternoon was a difficult one for our family. We said goodbye to our best friend—Bo—after a battle with cancer. We are grateful for the love you showed him over the years. Please hug the furry members of your family a little closer tonight—and give them a belly rub from us. pic.twitter.com/zOk3SPABsT— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) May 8, 2021
Today our family lost a true friend and loyal companion. For more than a decade, Bo was a constant, gentle presence in our lives—happy to see us on our good days, our bad days, and everyday in between. pic.twitter.com/qKMNojiu9V— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) May 8, 2021
