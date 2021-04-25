La conversa de Selena Gomez i Pedro Sánchez a Twitter sobre les vacunes

Thank you! Your commitment will save lives around the world. @JacindaArdern can we count on your support too? You’ve helped New Zealand fight COVID-19 domestically. Now we need your help globally to ensure everyone can access the vaccine. #VaxLive https://t.co/ATlm6bsn73— Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) April 25, 2021
Spain is commited to equal and universal access to vaccines, @selenagomez. Just this week, I have announced that we will make about 7.5 million doses available to Latin America and the Caribbean this year.
Only together we will succeed.
See you at #VaxLive! https://t.co/r26TNOBx7R — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) April 25, 2021
