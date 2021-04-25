La conversa de Selena Gomez i Pedro Sánchez a Twitter sobre les vacunes

El president espanyol Pedro Sánchez s'ha compromès amb les cantants Selena Gomez i Miley Cirus a participar d'un projecte anomenat Vax Live, que demana la distribució equitativa de la vacuna contra la Covid arreu del món. Concretament, Sánchez promet donar 7,5 milions de dosis a països de l'Amèrica del sud i central responent a un esdeveniment que se celebrarà el pròxim 8 de maig.

Thank you! Your commitment will save lives around the world. @JacindaArdern can we count on your support too? You’ve helped New Zealand fight COVID-19 domestically. Now we need your help globally to ensure everyone can access the vaccine. #VaxLive https://t.co/ATlm6bsn73