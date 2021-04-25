Logotip de NacióDigital
La conversa de Selena Gomez i Pedro Sánchez a Twitter sobre les vacunes

El pròxim 8 de maig se celebrarà un esdeveniment musical per reivindicar la distribució equitativa

per NacióDigital , 25 d'abril de 2021 a les 18:35 |
El president espanyol Pedro Sánchez s'ha compromès amb les cantants Selena Gomez i Miley Cirus a participar d'un projecte anomenat Vax Live, que demana la distribució equitativa de la vacuna contra la Covid arreu del món. Concretament, Sánchez promet donar 7,5 milions de dosis a països de l'Amèrica del sud i central responent a un esdeveniment que se celebrarà el pròxim 8 de maig.
The Concert to Reunite the World reunirà artistes, animadors, líders mundials, entre d'altres. Confirmats hi ha Jennifer López, Eddie Vedder o J Balvin. Davant la petició de Selena Gomez, Sánchez ha sorprès responent a Twitter. "Espanya aposta per l'accés igualitari i universal a les vacunes. Aquesta mateixa setmana, he anunciat que aquest any posarem a disposició de l'Amèrica Llatina i el Carib al voltant de 7,5 milions de dosis. Només junts ho aconseguirem. Et veig a #VaxLive!", ha comentat.


Aquesta xifra no es donarà, però, fins que la meitat de la població espanyola no estigui vacunada. Serà COVAX qui distribuirà les dosis amb el suport de l'Organització Panamericana de Salut. L'oferiment de Sánchez ha rebut la resposta de les cantants: Selena Gomez ha assegurat que el gest "salvarà vides a tot el món", mentre que Miley Cirus ja ho va fer ara fa un any, al mes de juny de 2020, quan ni tan sols hi havia vacunes aprovades.
 

