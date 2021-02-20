Logotip de NacióDigital
exploració espacial

Primeres imatges en color del Perseverance a Mart

Al planeta roig, Perseverance buscarà senyals de vida microbiana, recollirà mostres de roca i pols, i farà una caracterització del clima i la geologia de Mart

per NacióDigital , 20 de febrer de 2021 a les 12:42 |
El rover Perseverance a punt de posar les seves rodes sobre Mart | Twitter/@NASAPersevere
L'equip del rover Perseverance, que va arribar a Mart aquest dijous, ha publicat les primeres imatges en color del planeta, que s'han fet des del punt d'arribada, al cràter Jezero. Les imatges mostren un paisatge pla, amb una superfície majoritàriament arenosa amb algunes roques i pedres de mida més petita, i una elevació del terreny al fons.
 


El detall de la superfície i les petites roques i pedres es pot observar en una altra imatge de les rodes del rover, i l'equip es pregunta si són d'origen volcànic o sedimentari. 
 


Altres instantànies mostren el moment d'aterratge del rover, els sistemes del qual estan en bon estat després d'arribar a Mart. Al planeta roig, Perseverance buscarà senyals de vida microbiana, recollirà mostres de roca i pols, i farà una caracterització del clima i la geologia de Mart; tot plegat per aplanar el camí per a l'exploració humana in situ
   

 

 

