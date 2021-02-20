Primeres imatges en color del Perseverance a Mart

An open horizon, with so much to explore. Can’t wait to get going. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/hAaxeVGs04 — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021

I love rocks. Look at these right next to my wheel. Are they volcanic or sedimentary? What story do they tell? Can’t wait to find out.#CountdownToMarshttps://t.co/7w3rbvbyoL pic.twitter.com/H3q1M0YJAd — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021

The moment that my team dreamed of for years, now a reality. Dare mighty things. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/8SgV53S9KG — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021

Every picture tells a story. This one captures me in midair, floating over Mars while hanging from my parachute during the final #CountdownToMars.



Latest update and images: https://t.co/fnnEOOMWsV pic.twitter.com/39aGp963a3 — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021

L'equip del rover Perseverance, que va arribar a Mart aquest dijous, ha publicat les primeres imatges en color del planeta, que s'han fet des del punt d'arribada, al cràter Jezero. Les imatges mostren un paisatge pla, amb una superfície majoritàriament arenosa amb algunes roques i pedres de mida més petita, i una elevació del terreny al fons.El detall de la superfície i les petites roques i pedres es pot observar en una altra imatge de les rodes del rover, i l'equip es pregunta si són d'origen volcànic o sedimentari.Altres instantànies mostren el moment d'aterratge del rover, els sistemes del qual estan en bon estat després d'arribar a Mart. Al planeta roig, Perseverance buscarà senyals de vida microbiana, recollirà mostres de roca i pols, i farà una caracterització del clima i la geologia de Mart; tot plegat per aplanar el camí per a l'exploració humana in situ.

