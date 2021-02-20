Primeres imatges en color del Perseverance a Mart

An open horizon, with so much to explore. Can’t wait to get going. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/hAaxeVGs04— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021
I love rocks. Look at these right next to my wheel. Are they volcanic or sedimentary? What story do they tell? Can’t wait to find out.#CountdownToMarshttps://t.co/7w3rbvbyoL pic.twitter.com/H3q1M0YJAd— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021
The moment that my team dreamed of for years, now a reality. Dare mighty things. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/8SgV53S9KG— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021
Every picture tells a story. This one captures me in midair, floating over Mars while hanging from my parachute during the final #CountdownToMars.— NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) February 19, 2021
Latest update and images: https://t.co/fnnEOOMWsV pic.twitter.com/39aGp963a3
