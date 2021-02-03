«The Crown» i «Mank» dominen les nominacions als Globus d'Or i situen Netflix al capdavant dels premis

La temporada de premis de cinema i sèries als Estats Units arrenca amb les nominacions dels Globus d'Or. L'Associació de la Premsa Estrangera dels EUA ha fet pública la llista de les candidates a tots els guardons aquest dimecres al migdia.



Les plataformes de streaming guanyen un important protagonisme en una cerimònia de premis que encara mantenia certs lligams amb les clàssiques productores. Netflix, HBO, Hulu i Amazon guanyen més espai en aquests premis en l'apartat de cinema.

La gala tindrà lloc el proper 28 de febrer i estarà presentada per les actrius i humoristes Tina Fey i Amy Poehler . En l'any del confinament , un any dominat pel streaming , dues produccions de Netflix, Mank de David Fincher amb sis nominacions i The Trial of the Chicago 7 d'Aaron Sorkin amb cinc, encapçalen les nominacions en les categories cinematogràfiques .



En televisió, The Crown part com a gran favorita amb sis nominacions seguida de la comèdia canadenca Schitt 's Creek , que opta a cinc premis . Els segueixen , amb quatre nominacions cadascuna, The Undoing i Ozark .

Aquests són les principals nominacions:· Mank· Promising Young Woman· The Father· Nomadland· The Trial o the Chicago 7 (pots llegir aquí la crítica) · Borat Subsequent Moviefilm· Hamilton· Music· Palm Springs· The Prom· Emerald Fennell per Promising Young Woman· David Fincher per Mank· Regina King per One Night in Miami...· Aaron Sorkin per The Trial o the Chicago 7 · Chloé Zhao per Nomadland· Riz Ahmed per Sound of Metal· Chadwick Boseman per Ma Rainey's Black Bottom· Anthony Hopkins per The Father· Gary Oldman per Mank· Tahar Rahim per The Mauritanian· Viola Davis per Ma Rainey's Black Bottom· Andra Day per The United States vs. Billie Holiday· Vanessa Kirby per Pieces of a Woman· Francesc McDormand per Nomadland· Carey Mulligan per Promising Young Woman· Sacha Baron Cohen per Borat Subsequent Moviefilm· James Corden per The Prom· Lin-Manuel Miranda per Hamilton· Dev Patel per The Personal History of David Copperfield· Andy Samber per Palm Springs· Maria Bakalova per Borat Subsequent Moviefilm· Michelle Pfeiffer per French Exit· Anya Taylor-Joy per Emma· Kate Hudson per Music· Rosamund Pike per I Care a Lot· Sacha Baron Cohen per The Trial o the Chicago 7 · Daniel Kaluuya per Judas and the Black Messiah· Jared Leto per The Little Things· Bill Murray per On the Rocks· Leslie Odom Jr per One Night in Miami..· Glenn Close per Hillbilly Elegy· Olivia Colman per The Father· Jodie Foster per The Mauritanian· Amanda Seyfried per Mank· Helena Zengel per News of the World· The Trial of the Chicago 7· Nomadland· The Father· Mank· Promising Young Woman· Druk (Dinamarca)· La llorona (Guatemala)· La vita davanti a sé (Itàlia)· Minari (Estats Units, en coreà)· Deux (França)· The Croods: A New Age· Onward· Over The Moon· Soul· Wolfwalkers· The Crown (Netflix)· Lovecraft Country (HBO)· The Mandalorian 2 (Disney)· Ozark (Netflix)· Ratched (Netfix)· Emily in Paris (Netflix)· The Flight Attendant (HBO)· Schitt's Creek (CBC)· The Great (Hulu)· Ted Lasso (Apple)· Jason Bateman per Ozark· Josh O'Connnor per The Crown· Bob Odenkirk per Better Call Saul· Al Pacino per Hunters· Matthew Rhys per Perry Mason· Emma Corrin per The Crown· Olivia Colman per The Crown· Jodie Comer per Killing Eve· Laura Linney per Ozark· Sarah Paulson per Ratched· Don Cheadle per Black Monday· Nicholas Hoult per The Great· Eugene Levy per Schitt's Creek· Jason Sudeikis per Ted Lasso· Ramy Youseff per Ramy· Lilly Collins per Emily in Paris· Kaley Cuoco per The Flight Attendant· Elle Fanning per The Great· Jane Levy per Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist· Catherine O'Hara per Schitt's Creek· Normal People (Hulu)· The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)· Small Axe (Amazon)· The Undoing (HBO)· Unorthodox (Netflix)· Bryan Cranston per Your Honor· Jeff Daniels per The Comey Rule· Hugh Grant per The Undoing· Ethan Haweke per The Good Lord Bird· Mark Ruffalo per I Know This Much Is True· Cate Blanchett per Mrs America· Daisy Edgar-Jones per Normal People· Shira Haas per Unorthodox· Nicole Kidman per The Undoing· Anya Taylor-Joy per The Queen's Gambit· John Boyega per Small Axe· Brendan Gleeson per The Comey Rule· Dan Levy per Schitt's Creek· Jim Parsons per Hollywood· Donald Sutherland per The Undoing· Cynthia Nixon per Ratched· Gillian Anderson per The Crown· Helena Bonham Carter per The Crown· Julia Garner per Ozark· Annie Murphy per Schitt's Creek

