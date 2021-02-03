«The Crown» i «Mank» dominen les nominacions als Globus d'Or i situen Netflix al capdavant dels premis

La temporada de premis de cinema i sèries als Estats Units arrenca amb les nominacions dels Globus d'Or. L'Associació de la Premsa Estrangera dels EUA ha fet pública la llista de les candidates a tots els guardons aquest dimecres al migdia.
La gala tindrà lloc el proper 28 de febrer i estarà presentada per les actrius i humoristes Tina Fey i Amy Poehler. En l'any del confinament, un any dominat pel streaming, dues produccions de Netflix, Mank de David Fincher amb sis nominacions i The Trial of the Chicago 7 d'Aaron Sorkin amb cinc, encapçalen les nominacions en les categories cinematogràfiques.
Les plataformes de streaming guanyen un important protagonisme en una cerimònia de premis que encara mantenia certs lligams amb les clàssiques productores. Netflix, HBO, Hulu i Amazon guanyen més espai en aquests premis en l'apartat de cinema.
En televisió, The Crown part com a gran favorita amb sis nominacions seguida de la comèdia canadenca Schitt 's Creek, que opta a cinc premis. Els segueixen, amb quatre nominacions cadascuna, The Undoing i Ozark.
Aquests són les principals nominacions:
- Millor Pel·lícula de Drama
· Mank
· Promising Young Woman
· The Father
· Nomadland
· The Trial o the Chicago 7 (pots llegir aquí la crítica)
- Millor Pel·lícula de Comèdia o Musical
· Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
· Hamilton
· Music
· Palm Springs
· The Prom
- Millor Direcció
· Emerald Fennell per Promising Young Woman
· David Fincher per Mank
· Regina King per One Night in Miami...
· Aaron Sorkin per The Trial o the Chicago 7
· Chloé Zhao per Nomadland
- Millor actor principal de Drama
· Riz Ahmed per Sound of Metal
· Chadwick Boseman per Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
· Anthony Hopkins per The Father
· Gary Oldman per Mank
· Tahar Rahim per The Mauritanian
- Millor actriu principal de Drama
· Viola Davis per Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
· Andra Day per The United States vs. Billie Holiday
· Vanessa Kirby per Pieces of a Woman
· Francesc McDormand per Nomadland
· Carey Mulligan per Promising Young Woman
- Millor actor principal de Comèdia o Musical
· Sacha Baron Cohen per Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
· James Corden per The Prom
· Lin-Manuel Miranda per Hamilton
· Dev Patel per The Personal History of David Copperfield
· Andy Samber per Palm Springs
- Millor actriu principal de Comèdia o Musical
· Maria Bakalova per Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
· Michelle Pfeiffer per French Exit
· Anya Taylor-Joy per Emma
· Kate Hudson per Music
· Rosamund Pike per I Care a Lot
- Millor actor de repartiment
· Sacha Baron Cohen per The Trial o the Chicago 7
· Daniel Kaluuya per Judas and the Black Messiah
· Jared Leto per The Little Things
· Bill Murray per On the Rocks
· Leslie Odom Jr per One Night in Miami..
- Millor actriu de repartiment
· Glenn Close per Hillbilly Elegy
· Olivia Colman per The Father
· Jodie Foster per The Mauritanian
· Amanda Seyfried per Mank
· Helena Zengel per News of the World
- Millor guió
· The Trial of the Chicago 7
· Nomadland
· The Father
· Mank
· Promising Young Woman
- Millor pel·lícula de parla no anglesa
· Druk (Dinamarca)
· La llorona (Guatemala)
· La vita davanti a sé (Itàlia)
· Minari (Estats Units, en coreà)
· Deux (França)
- Millor pel·lícula d'animació
· The Croods: A New Age
· Onward
· Over The Moon
· Soul
· Wolfwalkers
- Millor sèrie de Drama
· The Crown (Netflix)
· Lovecraft Country (HBO)
· The Mandalorian 2 (Disney)
· Ozark (Netflix)
· Ratched (Netfix)
- Millor sèrie de Comèdia o Musical
· Emily in Paris (Netflix)
· The Flight Attendant (HBO)
· Schitt's Creek (CBC)
· The Great (Hulu)
· Ted Lasso (Apple)
- Millor actor principal de sèrie en Drama
· Jason Bateman per Ozark
· Josh O'Connnor per The Crown
· Bob Odenkirk per Better Call Saul
· Al Pacino per Hunters
· Matthew Rhys per Perry Mason
- Millor actriu principal de sèrie en Drama
· Emma Corrin per The Crown
· Olivia Colman per The Crown
· Jodie Comer per Killing Eve
· Laura Linney per Ozark
· Sarah Paulson per Ratched
- Millor actor principal de sèrie en Comèdia o Musical
· Don Cheadle per Black Monday
· Nicholas Hoult per The Great
· Eugene Levy per Schitt's Creek
· Jason Sudeikis per Ted Lasso
· Ramy Youseff per Ramy
- Millor actriu principal de sèrie en Comèdia o Musical
· Lilly Collins per Emily in Paris
· Kaley Cuoco per The Flight Attendant
· Elle Fanning per The Great
· Jane Levy per Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
· Catherine O'Hara per Schitt's Creek
- Millor minisèrie o pel·lícula televisiva
· Normal People (Hulu)
· The Queen's Gambit (Netflix)
· Small Axe (Amazon)
· The Undoing (HBO)
· Unorthodox (Netflix)
- Millor actor principal de minisèrie o pel·lícula televisiva
· Bryan Cranston per Your Honor
· Jeff Daniels per The Comey Rule
· Hugh Grant per The Undoing
· Ethan Haweke per The Good Lord Bird
· Mark Ruffalo per I Know This Much Is True
- Millor actriu principal de minisèrie o pel·lícula televisiva
· Cate Blanchett per Mrs America
· Daisy Edgar-Jones per Normal People
· Shira Haas per Unorthodox
· Nicole Kidman per The Undoing
· Anya Taylor-Joy per The Queen's Gambit
- Millor actor secundari de minisèrie o pel·lícula televisiva
· John Boyega per Small Axe
· Brendan Gleeson per The Comey Rule
· Dan Levy per Schitt's Creek
· Jim Parsons per Hollywood
· Donald Sutherland per The Undoing
- Millor actriu secundària de minisèrie o pel·lícula televisiva
· Cynthia Nixon per Ratched
· Gillian Anderson per The Crown
· Helena Bonham Carter per The Crown
· Julia Garner per Ozark
· Annie Murphy per Schitt's Creek
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.
Fes-te subscriptor