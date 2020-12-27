L'OMS avisa que el coronavirus «no serà l'última pandèmia»

El director general de l'Organització Mundial de la Salut (OMS), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, ha advertit en un vídeo publicat aquest diumenge que la pandèmia del coronavirus no serà l'última. "La història ens diu que aquesta no serà l'última pandèmia. Les epidèmies són un fet de la vida", ha dit en el vídeo que ha publicat pel primer Dia internacional de la preparació contra epidèmies.

Today is the first ever International Day of Epidemic Preparedness. In the past 12 months, lives and livelihoods have been turned upside down by #COVID19. But over the years @WHO and our partners have warned that the world is not prepared for a pandemic.pic.twitter.com/lZiUD41S3U