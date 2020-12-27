Logotip de NacióDigital
coronavirus

L'OMS avisa que el coronavirus «no serà l'última pandèmia»

L'organització creu que els governs haurien d’invertir més en salut pública

per NacióDigital , 27 de desembre de 2020 a les 18:08 |
El director general de l'Organització Mundial de la Salut (OMS), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, ha advertit en un vídeo publicat aquest diumenge que la pandèmia del coronavirus no serà l'última. "La història ens diu que aquesta no serà l'última pandèmia. Les epidèmies són un fet de la vida", ha dit en el vídeo que ha publicat pel primer Dia internacional de la preparació contra epidèmies.


El dirigent afirma que els governs haurien d’invertir més en salut pública per tal d’assegurar que les generacions futures heretin un món més segur, resilient i sostenible.


Tedros ha assenyalat que el coronavirus “ha posat el món del revés” en els últims dotze mesos, i que això tindrà conseqüències socials i econòmiques durant força temps.

coronavirus
La primera vacuna activa el compte enrere cap a la normalitat

"Hem d'aprendre totes les lliçons que la pandèmia ens està ensenyant", ha subratllat, tot demanant "un enfocament que abraci tot el Govern i la societat”, ja que la pandèmia ha posat de manifest “la unió íntima entre la salut dels humans, els animals i el planeta”.

També el secretari general de l’ONU, António Guterres, ha demanat a través del seu compte de Twitter “aprendre” de l’experiència del coronavirus i invertir en els sistemes sanitaris per “millorar” la resposta a “futures emergències

 

