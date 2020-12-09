Expulsen un alumne d'un institut de Texas per portar les ungles pintades

imagine your school not allowing boys to paint their nails and giving boys iss for it. and the whole administration being okay with it, homophobic and sexist? welcome to west texas🤠

Again, thank you ALL for your support and i’m so happy that WE can all come together and make a much needed change not only in Texas, but everywhere!!! Y’all are amazing!❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/s5loe1irQp