Discriminació

Expulsen un alumne d'un institut de Texas per portar les ungles pintades

El jove denuncia discriminació i la xarxa es bolca per fer-li costat

per NacióDigital , 9 de desembre de 2020 a les 17:03 |
Fa poc coneixíem la història d'en Mikel, un jove espanyol que va ser castigat i portat al psicòleg del seu institut per acudir al centre amb faldilla. Doncs bé, aquesta setmana s'ha fet viral un cas similar, que té com a protagonista en Trevor Wilkinson. 

Aquest estudiant de Texas, als Estats Units, ha estat expulsat temporalment del seu centre educatiu per portar les ungles pintades. Segons ha explicat el jove, l'institut argumenta l'expulsió per haver-se saltat el codi de vestimenta, que es fa arribar a les famílies abans que comenci el curs. 

  Per l'estudiant, però, el veritable motiu de la seva expulsió és la discriminació. "Això no va del codi de vestimenta, va de discriminació, homofòbia, sexisme i racisme", ha afirmat. A més a més, es pregunta "per què a les noies se'ls permet pintar-se i fer-se les ungles" i als nois no. 

És per tot plegat que Wilkinson, de 17 anys, ha obert una petició a la plataforma Change.org amb el títol "Deixeu que els homes portin les ungles pintades".


 

 

Arxivat a:
A la xarxa, Estats Units, ungles, discriminació, institut
