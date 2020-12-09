Expulsen un alumne d'un institut de Texas per portar les ungles pintades

Per l'estudiant, però, el veritable motiu de la seva expulsió és la discriminació. "Això no va del codi de vestimenta, va de discriminació, homofòbia, sexisme i racisme", ha afirmat. A més a més, es pregunta "per què a les noies se'ls permet pintar-se i fer-se les ungles" i als nois no.
imagine your school not allowing boys to paint their nails and giving boys iss for it. and the whole administration being okay with it, homophobic and sexist? welcome to west texas🤠— trevvvv;) (@trevvowilkinson) November 30, 2020
Again, thank you ALL for your support and i’m so happy that WE can all come together and make a much needed change not only in Texas, but everywhere!!! Y’all are amazing!❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/s5loe1irQp— trevvvv;) (@trevvowilkinson) December 6, 2020
