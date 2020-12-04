VÍDEO «Què faries en aquesta situació?»: la pregunta que està arrasant a la xarxa

What do you do in this situation pic.twitter.com/pRQA29g46W— 🎄Arobzz🎄 (5-6) (@ArobSZN) December 2, 2020
December 3, 2020
Die?— ProdigyDDK (@ProdigyDDK) December 3, 2020
What kind of answers do y’all expect from this? You do realize if this were to actually happen we’d have zero time to react because it would happen in the blink of an eye. Lol just say your impressions were low and go— iGinger⚪️ (@iGingerYT) December 3, 2020
Have sex with my wife, start drinking and get a good buzz going. Then watch Dragon Ball Evolution. If I’m dying might as well die twice and watch that crappy movie— Rad Dad (@larry_manning36) December 3, 2020
Conservatives would yell about how bad the economy would be hurt by the asteroid— Jamal Murray🎄+ Kenny-G Stan (@JamalGolladay) December 2, 2020
Drink ginger ale and go lay down— Winter Weather Stan Account ❄️ (@queend236) December 2, 2020
Hope it skips Africa like it always do in the movies— Nonye (@ehijiame) December 3, 2020
With this y'all be alright. pic.twitter.com/QKhKvES4M4— AJ (@Latinerock1) December 3, 2020
December 2, 2020
December 3, 2020
