VÍDEO «Què faries en aquesta situació?»: la pregunta que està arrasant a la xarxa

What do you do in this situation pic.twitter.com/pRQA29g46W — 🎄Arobzz🎄 (5-6) (@ArobSZN) December 2, 2020

What kind of answers do y’all expect from this? You do realize if this were to actually happen we’d have zero time to react because it would happen in the blink of an eye. Lol just say your impressions were low and go — iGinger⚪️ (@iGingerYT) December 3, 2020

Have sex with my wife, start drinking and get a good buzz going. Then watch Dragon Ball Evolution. If I’m dying might as well die twice and watch that crappy movie — Rad Dad (@larry_manning36) December 3, 2020

Conservatives would yell about how bad the economy would be hurt by the asteroid — Jamal Murray🎄+ Kenny-G Stan (@JamalGolladay) December 2, 2020

Drink ginger ale and go lay down — Winter Weather Stan Account ❄️ (@queend236) December 2, 2020

Hope it skips Africa like it always do in the movies — Nonye (@ehijiame) December 3, 2020

"Què faries en aquesta situació?". La simple pregunta d'un usuari de Twitter incorporava un vídeo on es veu com el planeta Terra es va desintegrant en qüestió de minuts. Com afrontaria cada persona, literalment, la fi del món? Aquesta problemàtica apocalíptica ha obert un intens debat a Twitter que ha deixat milers de respostes de tota mena: divertides, científiques, religioses, carregades d'humor negre... Quina seria la vostra reacció?

