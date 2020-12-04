Logotip de NacióDigital
EN DIRECTE Tota l'actualitat, al minut | MAPES i GRÀFICS La pandèmia, en dades
viral

VÍDEO «Què faries en aquesta situació?»: la pregunta que està arrasant a la xarxa

Desenes de milers d'usuaris expliquen quina seria la seva reacció davant d'una imminent fi del món

per NacióDigital , 4 de desembre de 2020 a les 18:42 |
"Què faries en aquesta situació?". La simple pregunta d'un usuari de Twitter incorporava un vídeo on es veu com el planeta Terra es va desintegrant en qüestió de minuts. Com afrontaria cada persona, literalment, la fi del món? Aquesta problemàtica apocalíptica ha obert un intens debat a Twitter que ha deixat milers de respostes de tota mena: divertides, científiques, religioses, carregades d'humor negre... Quina seria la vostra reacció?
 

 
 

 
 

 
 
 
 
 

 

Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.

Fes-te subscriptor

 

Arxivat a:
A la xarxa, apocalipsi, la fi del món, Twitter
Participació