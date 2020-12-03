Logotip de NacióDigital
Els 10 vídeos més virals de TikTok del 2020

La xarxa social ha estat la referència de l'any

per NacióDigital , 3 de desembre de 2020 a les 20:40 |
TikTok ha estat la xarxa revolucionària i de referència del 2020. Els vídeos de tota mena de la plataforma han fet la volta al món a través dels mòbils de milions de persones arreu del planeta, trencant els esquemes i els formats d'altres més "clàssiques" com Twitter, Instagram o Facebook. La xarxa xinesa ha guanyat en vídeos virals a totes elles i ara que arribem a l'últim mes de l'any ha elaborat la llista dels 10 més reproduïts i compartits del 2020.

1.

 
@bellapoarch

To the 🐝 🐝 🐝 #fyp

♬ M to the B - Millie B
2.
 
@420doggface208

Morning vibe #420souljahz #ec #feelinggood #h2o #cloud9 #happyhippie #worldpeace #king #peaceup #merch #tacos #waterislife #high #morning #710 #cloud9

♬ Dreams (2004 Remaster) - Fleetwood Mac
3.

 
@itscaitlinhello

#fyp #foryou #foryoupage #zoom #workfromhome #comedy #gonnabefriends

♬ original sound - Caitlin Reilly
4.
 
@nba

Jalaiah (@jalaiahharmon ), creator of Renegade, performs at the NBA All-Star Game!

♬ Lottery - K CAMP
5.

 
@willsmith

I don’t remember making this...? @chrisashley

♬ #WIPEITDOWN - BMW KENNY
6.
 
@awa_de_horchata_uwu

Mi😳pan🧟‍♀️su😎su🥳sum😡su👺su☠️su🤒mi😈pan💩yakakus🤖ñam👄ñam🙇🏼ñam

♬ Mi Pan Su Sus - .


7.
 
@lizemopetey

is this too soon...? IB climaxximus on twitter #fyp #dinosaur #ThatsHot #DinnerWithMe #MorningCheer

♬ original sound - Eliza Petersen
8.
 
@iamtabithabrown

Carrot bacon❤️ #tabithabrown #veganbacon

♬ original sound - Tabitha Brown
9.
 
10.
 
@hartyt_

Shout out to my wonderful family for helping with this 😂#throwit #chicken #chickenforthrowit

♬ Vibe (If I Back It Up) - Cookiee Kawaii

 

