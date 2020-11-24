Logotip de NacióDigital
Eleccions EUA

Trump autoritza la transferència de poder a Biden

El president sortint, però, continua sense acceptar la derrota

per Redacció , 24 de novembre de 2020 a les 07:24 |
Donald Trump, president d'EUA | Europa Press
Tres setmanes després de les eleccions presidencials als Estats Units, guanyades per Joe Biden, el president sortint, Donald Trump, ha aixecat aquest dilluns el bloqueig en el que havia instalElat el seu govern i ha autoritzat l’inici de la transferència del poder als demòcrates. 

Tot i això, Trump continua sense reconèixer obertament la victòria de Biden, denunciant sense proves un frau en la seva contra. 


Ho ha fet en un tuit on diu literalment: "Vull agrair a Emily Murphy de la GSA (l'Administració General de Serveis) per la ferma dedicació i lleialtat al nostre país. Ha estat assetjada, amenaçada i objecte d'abusos, i no vull veure que això li passa a ella, a la seva família o a treballadors de la GSA. El nostre cas continua AMB FORÇA, continuarem..."
 

L'anunci de Trump ha arribat poc després que Emily Murphy, la responsable de GSA, informés a Biden que certificava la seva victòria i es posava a disposició seva amb tots els recursos humans, logístics i financers per començar transició. Aquí sota, la carta de l’alt càrrec:
L’anunci de la GSA era un pas indispensable per desbloquejar set milions i mig d’euros, que ara disposarà l’administració Biden per fer front a la transició.


El president entrant ja ha anunciat que en els propers dies el seu equip començarà a reunir-se amb els funcionaris de l’administració Trump per fer efectiu el traspàs. 

 

