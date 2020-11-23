VÍDEO Pànic a l'aeroport de Xangai després de detectar una persona infectada per coronavirus

Massive chaos at the Shanghai Airport in China after sudden decision by the authorities to test all staff for #COVID19 after detection of 2 positive cases. Unclear why people were outraging and wanted a way out to leave. Fear of the infection, perhaps!

pic.twitter.com/kFGbTrJGmW — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 22, 2020

CHINA VIRUS PANIC!! Shanghai International Airport- two airport cargo employees test positive for Covid 19. Entire airport locks down with no one allowed to leave- 100,000 travelers are isolated and quarantined, waiting to be tested. pic.twitter.com/wHUp5B4gTr — 𝕞𝕖𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕤𝕒 🙈🙉🙊 (@my3monkees) November 23, 2020

El caos es va desfermar a l'aeroport internacional de Xangai després que diversos treballadors donessin positiu per Covid-19, el que va fer que les autoritats fessin proves PCR a tota la plantilla, més de 17.000 persones. Les imatges del pànic desfet entre la gent es van fer virals a la xarxa.A les gravacions es pot veure com la multitud està continguda per barreres, i el personal, vestit amb roba de protecció, tracta de portar els infectats a un soterrani de l'aeroport per fer les proves PCR.En total, més de 17.700 persones han estat sotmeses a les proves per eliminar qualsevol sospita sobre la propagació originada entre el personal de l'aeroport, segons ha reportat l'agència oficial de notícies Xinhua. Els resultats, fins al moment, haurien estat de més de 11.500 negatius.

