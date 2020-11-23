Logotip de NacióDigital
VÍDEO Pànic a l'aeroport de Xangai després de detectar una persona infectada per coronavirus

Més de 17.000 treballadors de l'aeroport s'han realitzat les proves de la Covid-19

per NacióDigital , 23 de novembre de 2020 a les 13:25 |
El caos es va desfermar a l'aeroport internacional de Xangai després que diversos treballadors donessin positiu per Covid-19, el que va fer que les autoritats fessin proves PCR a tota la plantilla, més de 17.000 persones. Les imatges del pànic desfet entre la gent es van fer virals a la xarxa.
 
  A les gravacions es pot veure com la multitud està continguda per barreres, i el personal, vestit amb roba de protecció, tracta de portar els infectats a un soterrani de l'aeroport per fer les proves PCR. 


En total, més de 17.700 persones han estat sotmeses a les proves per eliminar qualsevol sospita sobre la propagació originada entre el personal de l'aeroport, segons ha reportat l'agència oficial de notícies Xinhua. Els resultats, fins al moment, haurien estat de més de 11.500 negatius.


