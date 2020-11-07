Logotip de NacióDigital
Eleccions EUA 2020

Així celebra Biden la victòria: «Un president per a tots els americans»

El guanyador de les eleccions als EUA assegura que la feina serà "dura" i promet governar per a tots els ciutadans

per NacióDigital , 7 de novembre de 2020 a les 18:23 |
Joe Biden durant la campanya electoral | Europa Press
Joe Biden serà el president dels EUA. El candidat del Partit Demòcrata ha guanyat unes eleccions molt renyides i que tindran com a ressaca la batalla judicial que ha promès lliurar Donald Trump per evitar marxar de la Casa Blanca Biden, però, ja ho celebra amb el lema "Un país per a tots els americans".
  Biden ja va utilitzar el lema en campanya i ara hi torna a recórrer per celebrar la victòria. "La feina que tenim al davant serà dura, però us ho prometo: seré un president per a tots els nord-americans, independentment de si heu votat per mi o no", assegura en un missatge a Twitter.


Al vídeo que acompanya el missatge es poden veure diferents persones en diversos punts dels Estats Units. Per fer honor al lema hi surten ciutadans de diferents perfils i hi té molt protagonisme la comunitat negra. 

 

