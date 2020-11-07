Així celebra Biden la victòria: «Un president per a tots els americans»

Biden ja va utilitzar el lema en campanya i ara hi torna a recórrer per celebrar la victòria. "La feina que tenim al davant serà dura, però us ho prometo: seré un president per a tots els nord-americans, independentment de si heu votat per mi o no", assegura en un missatge a Twitter.
America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.
The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.
I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020
Mostra el teu compromís amb NacióDigital.
Fes-te subscriptor per només 59,90€ a l'any, perquè és el moment de fer pinya.