Així celebra Biden la victòria: «Un president per a tots els americans»

America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.



The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.



I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020

Joe Biden serà el president dels EUA. El candidat del Partit Demòcrata ha guanyat unes eleccions molt renyides i que tindran com a ressaca la batalla judicial que ha promès lliurar Donald Trump per evitar marxar de la Casa Blanca Biden, però, ja ho celebra amb el lema "Un país per a tots els americans".Biden ja va utilitzar el lema en campanya i ara hi torna a recórrer per celebrar la victòria. "La feina que tenim al davant serà dura, però us ho prometo: seré un president per a tots els nord-americans, independentment de si heu votat per mi o no", assegura en un missatge a Twitter.Al vídeo que acompanya el missatge es poden veure diferents persones en diversos punts dels Estats Units. Per fer honor al lema hi surten ciutadans de diferents perfils i hi té molt protagonisme la comunitat negra.

